The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Denton coach Cassie Headrick and her team.
In the midst of a stellar season, the Lady Broncos were forced to quarantine last Monday after at least one member of their program tested positive for COVID-19.
For the next seven days, Denton was sidelined as Denton ISD completed contact tracing to determine when the Lady Broncos could return. Headrick and her team eventually got the all-clear to resume play on Tuesday, splitting a doubleheader with Colleyville Heritage.
All that was left for Denton to claim the District 6-5A crown was winning one of its two remaining games on Wednesday night against Birdville or Grapevine.
And the Lady Broncos took care of business in short order.
After dropping the first set, Denton regrouped to beat Birdville 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, securing its third district title in as many years.
“Honestly, it shows the character of what this team has been for three years,” Headrick said. “This group of seniors, I don’t have enough words for them. They have been steady. They have shown class and heart with everything they do.”
Since Headrick took over the program prior to the start of the 2018 season, the Lady Broncos have lost just two district games. In that span, Denton is 36-2 in league play and 87-18 overall.
The Lady Broncos ended the regular season on Wednesday 16-3 overall and 12-2 in 6-5A play.
“As a coaching staff, I just think we’ve established what I wanted to,” Headrick said. “First, we had to learn how to win. And I already knew we were tough as nails. That first year coming in, I knew the kind of kids we had. Now, it’s like they just want to continue it. That’s when you know things are good and going the way you want them to go.”
Senior Taylor Thomas led Denton in kills against Birdville with 15. She also made 18 digs.
Leah Stolfus put down 13 kills and Lauren Perry added 10. Libero Campbell Sweeten made a team-high 26 digs and also served an ace.
The Lady Broncos narrowly dropped the first set 25-23 after surrendering an early 6-0 lead. Birdville went on a 10-3 run to flip momentum and take an early lead.
But Denton quickly regained control of the match, winning the next three sets to take home the title.
“I made an adjustment off what we did [Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage],” Headrick said. “We went and switched it back. And then we just had to settle down. It was a lot of reach and tip. They were excited. They wanted to win, but you can’t force things. You have to let the game come to you. They did a nice job of that. A really nice job.”
With the win, the Lady Broncos will play Azle in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round of the playoffs later this week.