With the 2021 season now officially across the halfway mark, the Denton Broncos did not exactly get off to the start they were expecting.
However, after dropping their first four games to some strong competition, Denton appears to have turned a corner.
The Broncos picked up their first win of the season last week on the road against Frisco Heritage in a 48-45 shootout, racking up 569 yards of total offense in the process.
And Denton will need to continue its blazing offensive ways from last week against a tough opponent in Frisco Independence on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
In their game last season in Frisco, the Broncos were steamrolled in a 63-7 rout.
“We’ve talked over the last couple of weeks about trying to get ourselves in a place where we can realize that we can feel a little bit better and be able to feel the joy that comes with having our efforts pay off,” Denton coach Billy Miller said.
As for the incredible offensive performance that the Broncos displayed last week against the Coyotes, star running back Coco Brown was electric in the backfield, racing his way to 325 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Colton Adler was solid as well, throwing for 248 yards and two scores. Bryce Ashbaugh caught one of Adler’s touchdown passes to go along with his five catches for 92 yards.
All season, the theme for the Broncos offensively has been to become a much more balanced attack and get more skills position players involved outside of the workhorse that is Brown.
“I think it was a commitment,” Miller said of their offensive approach. “We had to make a commitment as a staff to ensure that we were that we’re spreading the wealth around. We know we have great players. It’s just a matter of ensuring everybody is getting involved.”
On the other side for Independence, they come into C.H. Collins on Thursday mired by a three-game losing streak.
The Knights were bested against Frisco Reedy last week in a 20-7 loss where they could only muster 158 yards of total offense and just 23 yards on the ground. Independence quarterback Matteo Quattrin had just 135 passing yards and an interception, with Brett Karhu scoring the lone touchdown in the loss.
Undoubtedly, Denton will look to return the favor against Independence from last year’s game and continue the offensive scheme they have shown so far this season.
“We were looking to improve on who we are,” Miller said. “We’re pretty committed to win the battle and try to get better every week. We want to prove that we belong. We go on.”