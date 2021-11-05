Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 11:43 pm
ROUND ROCK — The Denton Broncos boys’ cross country team finished runner-up in the Class 5A state meet, finishing second to defending champion Grapevine on Friday at Old Settlers Park.
As a team, Denton finished with an average time of 16:05.90, with Grapevine just ahead with an average team time of 15:38:00.
Denton's Wyatt Athey finished sixth overall individually with a time of 15:25:00, while Drew McLaughlin finished 10th overall with a 15:32:10 time.
Lucas Lovejoy, Frisco Wakeland and Frisco Reedy rounded out the top five.