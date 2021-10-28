Denton coach Billy Miller knows the Broncos' performance two weeks ago against Frisco Reedy was not what his team was looking for in a season that has been defined by progress.
While the growth of the Denton program has been evident, the program has seen its share of growing pains this season.
“Well, I think people that are close to program easily recognize the growth that we've made,” Miller said. “The hardest part is just to get an outward reflection of the type of growth [we have made.]”
The Broncos' season will not get easier against a strong Frisco Wakeland team this Friday at David Kuykendall Stadium.
The Wolverines are coming off a narrow 35-28 victory to a feisty Reedy team. In that game, Wakeland was able to hold on despite 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter from the Lions.
“They're really good,” Miller said of Wakeland. “The record obviously tells the tale that they had pretty good success last week. We know what our test is this week. It's a good group that is good up front. They are big on the offensive line and have a great running back. And, … they are excellent and elite on defense.”
Wakeland played a solid game against Reedy in that matchup last week, with running back Jared White serving as the engine for the Wolverine offense. White accounted for 123 yards of Wakeland’s 226 total yards, while picking up three scores on the ground.
The Broncos know that slowing White down will be crucial in giving themselves a chance on Friday. After all, they were bested in this matchup last season, 35-7.
“Obviously we're going to have to get some different looks [defensively,]” Miller said. “Again, they are really big up on the offensive line and that allows [White] to get out in the open field. He is a strong back and has the speed go along with that. So, we can’t let him get out in the open.”
On the flip side for Denton, they are fresh off a late-season bye week that followed a tough loss to Reedy. In that game, the Broncos could compile just 34 total offensive yards and three first downs in a 63-0 shutout.
But, perhaps the bye came at an excellent time in the season, as Denton looks to round out the 2021 campaign on a high note. Though, Miller admitted that a bye so late in the season can present some different challenges.
“You need to get ready … a little bit differently when you've gone through the gauntlet of your district schedule,” Miller said. “It's kind of a ‘catch-22.’ You want to [end] … on a high note or be able to focus on who you want to become, based on what you did in preseason. It is just a little bit different dynamic.”
With just two games to go in the season, Miller and the Broncos know that a strong finish to this year could go a long way in taking positive momentum into the off-season.
“Last year, we weren’t able to score many points, and we weren’t able to get any stops on defense,” Miller said. “Coming into this year, we have been competitive for most … of our season. So, getting those wins in district … we outwardly can't say that we haven’t improved.”