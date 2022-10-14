Denton collected its first district win of the season on homecoming night Friday with a convincing 49-27 victory over Carrollton Creekview.
It was a predictably strong performance against Creekview (0-8, 0-4), which remains winless and at the bottom of the district. Denton (3-4, 1-2) now ranks fifth in District 3-5A DII right below Lake Dallas (6-1, 2-1). While reaching the playoffs would require an upset or two, head coach Billy Miller insists that nothing is set in stone.
“This district is highly competitive,” Miller said. “There’s no reason for us to think that anybody is a shoe-in for anything…when it comes down to it it’s what you do in district.”
The Broncos' offensive strategy this season has relied heavily on star running back Coco Brown, who led all Dallas-area 5A rushers with 1,254 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns heading into the game. As Denton continued to ramp up the score, it attempted to lean more on the passing game and less on Brown.
“We just wanted to air it out tonight, get the guys more spread out,” quarterback Jack Plunk said.
Plunk, who had just 470 passing yards and one touchdown coming into the game, was more involved in the passing attack than usual. The results were a mixed bag. He finished with 135 yards on 9 of 18 attempts and a touchdown, along with two interceptions.
Nevertheless, Brown was still the engine of the Broncos' offense, converting multiple third downs after incomplete passes. He added to his impressive season stat line with 180 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries and appreciated the extra support from a passing attack that has seen struggles throughout the season.
“Passing wasn’t something we could really do early on in the season, but now I feel like the way we’ve been practicing, we can use that and play better,” Brown said.
The Denton defensive front also feasted versus a Creekview offensive line that seemed to be in confusion for most of the night. The Mustangs finished with -5 yards rushing and lost two fumbles, one off of a kickoff and another that Denton ran back directly for a score that put them up 21-6 in the first quarter.
“They (Creekview’s offensive line) fought the hardest they could, but we came out on top,” defensive lineman Shine Alorwoyie said. “They’re not bad, but they could be better…it was a good game.”
Creekview’s passing attack was the lone bright spot of the night for the Mustangs. In the fourth quarter, quarterback Jaiden Paige threw two touchdowns to bring the score to 49-27. He finished with 275 yards and 3 touchdowns on 28 of 38 passing attempts.
Denton has a chance to bolster its district record next week when it takes on Frisco Memorial, which is tied with Creekview at the bottom of the standings. There are still things to fix before the game, but Miller knows that perfection is a never-ending pursuit.
“The goal for us is to achieve excellence every week,” Miller said. “I feel like we had a pretty good game tonight…and the boys were excited…to get back on a winning track."