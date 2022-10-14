Coco Brown touchdown vs. Creekview
Denton running back Coco Brown (1) scores a touchdown behind a block by Kevin Rodriguez (74) in the Broncos' 49-27 win over Carrollton Creekview Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

 Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Denton collected its first district win of the season on homecoming night Friday with a convincing 49-27 victory over Carrollton Creekview.

It was a predictably strong performance against Creekview (0-8, 0-4), which remains winless and at the bottom of the district. Denton (3-4, 1-2) now ranks fifth in District 3-5A DII right below Lake Dallas (6-1, 2-1). While reaching the playoffs would require an upset or two, head coach Billy Miller insists that nothing is set in stone.

Tristan Strange catch
Denton wide receiver Tristan Strange (10) catches a pass for a first down during the Broncos' win over Carrollton Creekview Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

 

