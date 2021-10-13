As the season begins to wind down for the Denton Broncos, coach Billy Miller has yet to take anything for granted, nor does he intend to. Despite a season of tough losses, Miller and the Broncos believe they have accomplished the goals they set in August.
“I think what we’ve been able to accomplish this year is a lot of what we thought we were going to,” Miller said. “We have taken one step forward from where we were with last year’s team. Anybody who watched this team play as opposed to previous years, I think it’s obvious that we’re a better football team.
“For us, the next step is being able to get in there and prove that we can win on a consistent basis.”
Denton might have its chance to progress toward that goal on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in a game against Frisco Reedy.
Reedy comes into its meeting with the Broncos off a bye week and was throttled 42-6 by Frisco Lone Star in its last game.
The Lions totaled just 244 yards of offense against Lone Star. Quarterback Connor Ruff passed for just 59 yards while Aaron Daniels put up 64 yards on the ground.
“We have definitely had good defensive football being played, and unfortunately it has been overshadowed by some big plays that we’ve allowed,” Miller said. “I think [playing a complete game] is the key for our defense. We know that we have played good defense. If we get lined up and we run the football, then we’re going to look like a stronger group.”
Denton was bested by Reedy 41-3 last season. The Lions lost several of their top players from last season’s team.
The Broncos are fresh off their own loss to Lone Star, a 72-16 drubbing that saw them compile 176 yards of offense with Coco Brown supplying 142 of those yards to go along with a touchdown. Colton Adler threw a touchdown pass as well.
Miller has preached about Denton becoming a more well-rounded offense and reducing its reliance on the otherworldly Brown, but Denton knows that to have success on Thursday, Brown will have to be the focal point.
“It’s pretty much the same thing that I talk about every week — we have to make sure that obviously we’re getting Coco touches and getting him involved,” Miller said. “But when it comes down to it, we’re going to be better offensively if we’re able to spread the ball around and take advantage of people keying in on Coco.
“It’s always going to be our focus to try to get to a point where we’re not just trying to get the ball to Coco.”
Denton has had some tough spots this season, no question. But Miller and the Broncos have seen the progress they have tirelessly worked toward come to fruition.
“You always try to envision what the season is going to look like when it starts out,” Miller said. “One of the themes for our team this year is we can’t take the things that we’re doing at this moment in time and project forward to see if they’re going to produce success, or anything like that. You have to be able to take it day by day and be able to work through good times and bad times.”