Scoring a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage turned out to be one of the few positives for Denton in a 44-10 loss to Frisco Independence.
The Broncos scored on their first play from scrimmage as running back Coco Brown broke away for a 78-yard touchdown run. Brown finished the night with 21 carries for 155 yards and the one score, accounting for 82 percent of Denton’s 189 yards of total offense.
The passing game was minimally productive as quarterback Jack Plunk exited with an injury before returning. Plunk completed 4 of his 5 pass attempts on the night for 27 yards.
Independence quickly responded to Denton's early score with a seven-play, 88-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 12-yard passing touchdown. It was one of three scores the Knights (5-0, 1-0) notched through the air while finding the end zone three more times on the ground.
The Broncos (2-4, 0-2) pulled back ahead before the end of the first quarter, though, turning an Independence miscue on a punt try into a field goal to lead 10-7 after 12 minutes of play. The Knights responded with a pair of second quarter touchdowns, missing the extra point attempt on one to lead 20-10 at halftime.
They scored three more touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to set the final margin. Denton’s offense sputtered the rest of the way with just two drives advancing more than 20 yards in the second half.
Next up for the Broncos is their bye week before hosting Carrollton Creekview on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
