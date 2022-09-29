Coco Brown run

Denton running back Coco Brown (1) runs behind a block by teammate Isaac Clark (53) during the Broncos' 44-10 loss to Frisco Independence Thursday at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

 Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Scoring a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage turned out to be one of the few positives for Denton in a 44-10 loss to Frisco Independence.

The Broncos scored on their first play from scrimmage as running back Coco Brown broke away for a 78-yard touchdown run. Brown finished the night with 21 carries for 155 yards and the one score, accounting for 82 percent of Denton’s 189 yards of total offense.

Jack Plunk throw

Denton quarterback Jack Plunk (12) completes a pass during the second half of the Broncos' 44-10 loss to Frisco Independence Thursday at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

