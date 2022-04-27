In the final game played at Denton High’s Cotton Nix Field, the Broncos punched their ticket to the postseason, defeating Grapevine on Tuesday, 4-1.
Leading the way for Denton was junior Zach Dowdy, who not only threw a complete game on the mound but played hero with the bat.
“Zach Dowdy just manned up for us,” coach John Tompkins said.
Dowdy tossed seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out seven. He also drove in the winning runs in the fifth inning with a bases-clearing three-run double.
“That was a huge outing and then he had a big at-bat to drive in three. … Just nice to get that win and get in. Hopefully we can catch lightning in a bottle,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins added that Dowdy displayed great command of his fastball and breaking ball, while putting hitters away when he got ahead.
“In spots when he needed to, he pitched to contact, and our guys made a few good plays behind him. He has good mound presence and he’s a good competitor,” the coach said.
Despite breaking through, Denton struggled at the plate early on. The Broncos left the bases loaded in the third inning and two men on in the fourth inning as Grapevine senior JoJo Kubo kept Denton batters off balance with breaking and off-speed pitches.
“They pitched us backwards. They threw a lot of breaking stuff,” Tompkins said “I thought the guys did a good job — we just weren’t able to get that big hit or move the ball when we needed to. That’s baseball. Sometimes you can, and sometimes you can’t.”
Kubo was pulled in the fifth for junior Wes Cunningham, who faced just three batters and left them loaded for Aasim Kamruddin. Dowdy laced a line drive to center field, scoring three runs and stretching Denton’s lead to 4-0.
“You’ve just got to play the game out. Play all 42 outs and see what happens. And they did a good job with that tonight,” Tompkins said.
With the win, Denton moves to 17-10 and 8-5 in District 6-5A. Tompkins said playoff seeding is a “toss-up” as they await their opponent from District 5-5A.
“It’s going to come down Friday night, or maybe even Saturday for seeding games,” he said.
Denton will host Grapevine again on Friday to conclude its season.