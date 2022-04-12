 Skip to main content
A family tradition: New Denton coach Michael Thomas latest in bloodline looking to turn Broncos into winner

For the first time since 2004, Denton High will have a new boys basketball coach.

Denton ISD named former Calvert coach Michael Thomas the Broncos' leader on Tuesday. He replaces longtime coach Harold Jackson, who posted a 3-27 mark last season.

It's a familiar destination.

Thomas, the brother of Denton High girls coach Atraviya Thomas and son of former Denton High boys coach Henry Thomas, makes the jump to Class 5A after helping Calvert reach the 1A state title game last month. 

Calvert compiled a 78-8 record the past three seasons under Thomas, whose senior-to-be son, M.J. Thomas, is a 6-foot-7 forward and Division I recruit.

Thomas previously coached at Cushing, Laneville and Plus A Academy. He has 158-40 overall record.

 “I’m thrilled to be named the new basketball coach at Denton High and can’t wait to meet my players and get started in the gym,” Thomas said in a release. “There’s a lot of buzz right now with the opening of the new campus in the fall −a lot of excitement and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

His father, Henry Thomas, eclipsed 500 career wins before retirement and led the Broncos the 2004 playoffs.

"Denton High is home to me," he said.

Denton High football coach and athletic coordinator Billy Miller is excited for another Thomas to lead the Broncos.

“I’m very excited to have Coach Thomas follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Bronco nation to lead our basketball program,” Miller said. "Thomas has a proven track record and a long history of success as head coach."

Denton High will move to its new location on Bonnie Brae St. in the fall. 

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

