With just three weeks left in the season, Denton coach Cassie Headrick knows her Lady Broncos can’t avoid any letdowns if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.
If Tuesday’s game was any indication, the Lady Broncos will be just fine.
Lauren Perry turned in 16 kills, Tessa Gerwig added 12, and the Denton defense stonewalled Lake Dallas at every turn while cruising to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 sweep.
“We executed our game plan,” Headrick said of the Lady Broncos’ defensive scheme. “And so that was nice. I thought our eye work was good, which is something that we work on all the time. I really felt that we just moved into it, and the game became easy.”
It was a sluggish start out of the chute for Denton, as they allowed the Lady Falcons to hang around for most of the first set before stepping on the gas offensively and giving themselves room to work with.
Denton went on to take that opening set 25-16 before they jumped right into the second set with authority, leading by as much as 17-6 at one point. The Lady Broncos kept pounding away at Lake Dallas in the third and final set where they were up 15-3 midway through the frame.
Abby Folsom added 28 assists and nine kills. Valerie Pena was crucial in the middle with 22 digs. Folsom and Perry combined for 20 digs between them. Gerwig and Folsom were a force on the nets with six blocks combined.
“I think [we] just had to relax and calm down and get into our rhythm,” Headrick said. “We did, and it was nice to see them getting the middle going first. As soon as they do that, then it opens things up. So, they just did what they were supposed to do tonight. That was nice to watch.”
Despite the loss, Caelyn Gunn racked up 10 kills and seven digs for Lake Dallas. Reagan Hamm compiled 14 assists and three blocks with Rachel Armstrong walking away with three kills and four blocks.
“We played close in the beginning of the first set, but once they got a four- or five-point lead, we couldn’t dig out of it,” Lake Dallas assistant coach Phyllis Brahinsky said on behalf of head coach Kristinn Holbrooks, who declined to comment on the loss. “They took the momentum and ran with it.”
The Lady Broncos improved to 24-12 overall and 5-3 record in District 6-5A contests this season. Headrick said it’s a good spot to be in, but her team can’t rest on its laurels down the stretch.
“We came out sluggish,” Headrick said. “And we’ve done that the last two weeks or three weeks, and we have to get rid of that. We’re working with some sports psychologists that are helping us with focus and those types of things. We’re looking at trying to get over that hump to come out a little bit faster.”