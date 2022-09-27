Lauren Perry graphic
John Fields/DRC

 John Fields/DRC

LAKE DALLAS — After an 0-5 start to District 7-5A play, Denton returned to the win column Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over area foe Lake Dallas.

The Lady Broncos rallied from dropping the opening set to take the next three behind a big game from outside hitter Lauren Perry. The senior tallied a double-double with 23 kills and 18 digs, coming through in several key moments to push Denton over the top.

