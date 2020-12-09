Denton girls soccer coach Matthew Speight had an idea last spring while talking with Guyer coach Mandy Hall, Ryan coach Kendall Pryor and then-Braswell coach Caleb Blakely.
Speight wanted to do something impactful not just for his soccer program, but for the Denton community. And he wanted all four Denton ISD schools to be part of it.
After consulting with coaches from Birdville and Keller ISD, an idea was born — a charity soccer scrimmage featuring Guyer, Braswell, Denton and Ryan on the same night.
“This is my third year here, and one of the things I’m big on with the girls is that the world is bigger than you, and it’s bigger than soccer,” Speight said. “In our program, we try to serve others around us in our program, at DHS, and bigger circle, maybe impact our community.
“Getting to know Mandy, Kendall and coach Blakely before he left, we all shared the same sentiment. We’re all here to make our kids better people.”
That sentiment culminated with Speight organizing a charity girls soccer scrimmage, with all proceeds benefiting the Denton County Friends of the Family.
Friends of the Family provides services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence while partnering with the community to promote safety, hope, healing, justice and prevention, according to the organization’s website.
“Obviously when [Speight] asked, it was a no-brainer,” Pryor said. “It’s always exciting as coaches, teachers and leaders in this community — it’s super important for us to make sure that we also focus with our kids about teaching them the aspect of serving others. It’s not so much the X’s and O’s. It’s about going out and making a difference in your community.”
The four programs have raised money for the charity by selling T-shirts leading up to Friday’s game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Bronco Stadium.
Speight said they have raised roughly $2,000 already. He added that admission to the scrimmage is free, but they will be accepting donations at the gate and throughout the game.
“I think we all kind of look for a way to teach our girls about life outside of the game,” Braswell coach Drew McKinnie said. “We teach them to use the game to their advantage, whether it’s continuing to play beyond high school or playing this game to give back to our community. The girls have had a good time getting to know more about this charity and finding ways to give back and help the community they live in.”
The scrimmage itself will feature four 35-40-minute games. Ryan will play Guyer and Braswell, since they are not in the Lady Raiders’ district.
Denton will then alternate and play Guyer and Braswell. Guyer and Braswell will not play each other, and Denton and Ryan will not play each other, since they are in one another’s district.
Speight said at first, he was concerned all four schools may not want to participate since it would be an easy opportunity to scout each team.
But Hall, Pryor and McKinnie quickly squashed those concerns, insisting they wanted to play no matter what.
“If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s the value of coming together and supporting one another and the community,” Hall said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to tangibly do that for this community, and using the game we love to do that makes it more special.
“It’s a special night when we can get all four Denton ISD girls soccer programs together. To use it to give back to our community makes it even more significant.”