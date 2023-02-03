Amid a busy spring semester of sports featuring basketball, soccer and soon baseball and softball, swim and dive teams have entered the championship portion of their season as well.
Denton ISD schools will be well-represented at the upcoming regional meets with a plethora of athletes set to compete Monday and Tuesday after the meets were postponed due to the inclement weather. Spots will be on the line for the state 5A and 6A meets, which are set for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Denton ISD’s 5A and 6A regional qualifiers, who made the cut after strong showings at their respective district meets.
Region 2-6A
On the 6A side, Guyer leads the way with five individuals and six relay teams qualified for regionals. The classification’s Region II meet is set to be livestreamed on Texan Live.
University of San Diego signee Gwendolyn Smith helped lead the way for Guyer, placing second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley to qualify in both events. Joseph Morales qualified in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle after placing second and fourth in the respective events.
Lucas Peterson qualified in the 200 freestyle (fifth place) and 500 freestyle (second place), while Kaitlyn True took second in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke to qualify in both. Sophie Johnson nabbed a spot in the 200 freestyle with a sixth-place finish.
Additionally, all six of Guyer’s relay teams qualified, including the medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays on both the boys and girls sides. The girls 400 freestyle relay had the top finish of the bunch, coming in third.
Braswell’s Alejandro Ramirez qualified individually with a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle as the school’s boys 200 medley relay took sixth to qualify.
Region 2-5A
A strong showing from Denton High headlined the District 7-5A meet as the school had a plethora of athletes qualify for regionals, and both its boys and girls teams place third overall.
Leading the way is Maddie McAlister, who earned the female swimmer of the meet award after winning both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to qualify in both events. Remi Mesker came in close behind her in taking second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle to qualify in each one.
Mitchel Dobbins took fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 freestyle, and Connor McAlister placed fifth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle as the two each qualified in their pair of events.
Laura Dobbins, Catherine Daskam and Abby Naylor all qualified in the 100 backstroke after taking second, third and fourth, respectively. Katelyn Stewart (fourth place) and Robert Tumlinson (fifth place) both qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
A trio of Ryan High individuals qualified as well, led by Collier Walker and Lucas Redmon placing third in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Tiegan Trachsel took fifth in the 100 backstroke to earn a regional spot as well.
All 12 of the two schools’ relay teams also qualified for regionals. The Denton High girls 400 freestyle relay took second place for the top finish of those relays.
