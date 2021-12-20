A hard-nosed linebacker during his time at Stephen F. Austin State University, retired Denton ISD administrator and coach Eric Lokey exhibited even greater toughness in the face of cancer.
Lokey battled renal cell carcinoma for nearly a decade before succumbing to the disease Monday. He was 56.
"Vince Lombardi once said, 'We never lose, sometimes we just run out of time,'" Lokey's family posted to Facebook. "This morning, after nine-plus years of giving it everything he had in his fight against cancer, Eric Lokey ran out of time. He was surrounded by his family in a room full of love overlooking the lake he loved so much."
Lokey's 31 years in education, football coaching and administration spanned several schools, including Princeton, Plano, Rockwall, Mabank, McKinney and Ryan.
The SFA Hall of Fame inductee and All-American was also formerly a Lumberjacks linebackers coach between a pair of stints as an assistant at Ryan High School, which ended in 2013.
Lokey, who was instrumental in Ryan's evolution into a football power, retired in 2019 as a Denton ISD assistant athletic director.
His three sons — Tyler, Taylor and Derek — also enjoyed successful high school and college football careers.
Derek, who played at Texas, had a brief stint the NFL. Tyler and Taylor are currently assistant coaches at Ryan.
The Texas football fraternity was saddened by Lokey's passing, including several coaches, players, teachers, parents who took to social media to share their condolences.
The Ryan High community is heartbroken.
"Anybody who's connected to this program understands what coach Lokey meant," Ryan head football coach Dave Henigan said. "Obviously, he is still very connected because two of his three kids coach for us. It's a sad day, but this is a great man and a great coach who impacted a lot of lives along the way."
He touched thousands of lives, but few were as connected to the affable Lokey as Denton ISD athletic director and longtime friend Joey Florence.
Florence spent time with Lokey on Sunday before his health suddenly took a turn for the worse.
"It's just sad. It's unfair," Florence said on Monday. "I was telling my wife, he's one of the best people I know. My dad was about the same age when he died, and those were two of the best people I've known.
"He's one of the finest and toughest men I knew. I was very fortunate to have him as my friend. He meant a lot to Denton ISD athletics. Our family is hurting. We lost a great one. He's one of the good guys."
Lokey, who endured multiple surgeries after doctors discovered a brain tumor, went on to coach two years after his initial diagnoses and toughed out several more years in athletic administration.
A perpetual optimist, Lokey often cited the support of his wife of 36 years, Debi, in his road to recovery.
"You have to [keep fighting]," Lokey told the Denton-Record Chronicle in 2019. "I feel blessed every day.”