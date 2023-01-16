A week full of change in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' rankings saw six area basketball teams remain in the mix, two enter the rankings and one drop out.
Amid a resurgent season, the Denton High boys basketball team entered the 5A rankings while the Ryan girls squad's strong year saw them snag a spot in the class as well. On the flip side, a rough stretch saw the Guyer boys team drop out of the 6A rankings completely as the Wildcats fell from last week's No. 15 ranking.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all eight ranked teams stand below.
Girls
6A No. 9 Braswell (21-5)
The Lady Bengals retained their No. 9 slot from last week's Class 6A rankings after picking up a pair of victories in district play.
Braswell (21-5, 6-1 in district) opened the week with a key 60-51 victory over Little Elm, following that up by rolling past Prosper Rock Hill. Senior post Torie Sevier, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, had a strong week to lead the way as she averaged 22 points per game in the two contests.
5A No. 6 Argyle (23-3)
The Lady Eagles retained their No. 6 spot after continuing their roll through district play with a pair of victories by 20-plus points.
Argyle (23-3, 7-0) remained in the driver's seat in District 7-5A with the first round of games completed, blowing past Grapevine 75-26 before grinding out a 37-14 win over Denton High in an area clash. Madi Lumsden and Gabby Campbell each tallied 15 points in the blowout win over Grapevine.
5A No. 23 Ryan (20-5)
Another of 7-5A's top contenders, the Lady Raiders broke into the 5A rankings with a pair of key victories in district play.
Ryan (20-5, 6-1) sits one game behind the Lady Eagles after the first round of district play, having rolled past Richland 39-17 before pulling out a close 45-41 victory over Colleyville Heritage. Star Janiah Allen-Taylor averaged 15.5 points per game in the two contests, while Kaylin Jackson posted a key 13-point effort to help knock off Colleyville Heritage.
4A No. 12 Sanger (20-5)
The Lady Indians held onto their No. 12 slot after picking up a victory in their lone contest of the week.
Sanger (20-5, 2-0) blew past Wichita Falls Hirschi for a 70-16 victory Friday night, a week after blowing out Wichita Falls 80-19 in its district opener. Star guard Lexi Martin scored 19 points to lead the Lady Indians' scoring effort, while standout post Carly Schmucker chipped in 17 points herself.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (25-6)
The Lady Warriors retained their top spot in the TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A rankings after winning their lone contest of the week.
Liberty Christian (25-6, 2-0) rolled to a 56-19 win over Midland Christian, holding a 24-0 edge after a quarter. Lauren Ullrich and Liz Egger led the way with 18 points apiece as Ullrich eclipsed 1,000 career points in the victory.
Boys
5A No. 15 Denton High (15-5)
The Broncos found their way into Class 5A's top 25 amid a resurgent season with first-year coach Michael Thomas and his son, star forward M.J. Thomas, making their return to Denton.
Denton High (15-5, 5-0) remained unbeaten in district play with victories over area foes Lake Dallas and Argyle, taking over sole possession of first place in District 7-5A. A big week from Jordan Kamga helped lead the charge as he averaged 14 points per game over the two contests.
3A No. 7 Ponder (20-5)
Two convincing district wins helped the Lions keep their No. 7 spot in the 3A ranks.
Ponder (20-5, 5-0) earned a close 37-35 victory over Whitesboro to start the week, then exploded for nearly 100 points as it beat S&S Consolidated 99-23. Star forward Tyler Long ended up averaging 21 points per game for the week, largely from scoring 34 as part of the Lions' 99-point performance.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 10 Liberty Christian (20-11)
A rough patch for the Warriors with another district defeat saw them fall from No. 7 last week to 10th in the latest set of rankings.
Liberty Christian (20-11, 0-2) lost 65-50 to now No. 9 Midland Christian, a week after falling to then-ranked Fort Worth Southwest Christian, which dropped out of the rankings after a 1-1 week. The Warriors face their first two-game week now, taking on Fort Worth All Saints Tuesday before Friday's meeting with No. 8 Fort Worth Christian.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.