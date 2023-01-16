M.J. Thomas and Jordan Kamga
Denton High's M.J. Thomas (10) talks with Jordan Kamga (21) during a game against Guyer Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at Denton High. The Broncos entered the TABC rankings this week amid a resurgent season under first-year coach Michael Thomas.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A week full of change in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' rankings saw six area basketball teams remain in the mix, two enter the rankings and one drop out.

Amid a resurgent season, the Denton High boys basketball team entered the 5A rankings while the Ryan girls squad's strong year saw them snag a spot in the class as well. On the flip side, a rough stretch saw the Guyer boys team drop out of the 6A rankings completely as the Wildcats fell from last week's No. 15 ranking.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

