After graduating three key seniors in Taylor Thomas, Leah Stolfus and Campbell Sweeten, Denton coach Cassie Headrick admitted that at times, she is still learning about what to expect from her team this year.
But on Tuesday night against Class 4A No. 6 Argyle, there was never much doubt about what kind of effort Headrick got from the Lady Broncos.
Denton won the first two sets in decisive fashion, and on the cusp of a sweep, the Lady Broncos found themselves down 23-21.
Headrick wasted little time spending her final timeout to deliver a succinct message.
“We just talked about [how] it was our opportunity to show what we’re made of,” Headrick said. “And they responded. We’ve done this a couple of times this year and haven’t finished. Today, they finished. That was really good to see.”
The Lady Broncos quickly answered Headrick’s call.
Denton ended the third set on a 5-1 run, fending off a late Argyle rally to sweep the Lady Eagles 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.
“I’m really proud of them,” Headrick said. “Especially at the end, it was kind of like, ‘Just put your foot down and say no.’ That’s what we did. We got the ball to the right people and got the pass at the right time.”
Sophomore Lauren Perry was instrumental for the Lady Broncos, doing a little bit of everything on offense and defense. Perry tallied two block assists and made 10 digs while also leading the Lady Broncos with a team-high 19 kills.
Her final kill sealed the victory for Denton, as Perry put a perfectly placed shot between Argyle’s back row.
“I’m very proud,” Perry said. “We shouldn’t have been down in the first place, obviously. But I’m proud of how we responded and came back. We didn’t just lay down and die. We said we were fighting until the very end, and we aren’t going to a fourth set.”
Denton jumped out to big leads in the first two sets, going up 10-2 in the first frame and 8-2 in the second.
But Argyle still managed to battle back, chipping away at the Lady Broncos’ lead to give itself a chance. The Lady Eagles rattled off a 6-1 run late in the first frame punctuated by a Katherine Holtman kill to pull to within 20-17, but that was as close as they got.
“We just waited too long,” Argyle coach Taryn Hill said. “We waited until that third set to say, ‘You know what? We can score and be successful.’ If they would have come out like that in the first set, it would have been an entirely different ballgame.”
Despite being in a 2-0 hole, Argyle battled in the third set to try and stave off the sweep. Tally Grissom buried several critical kills to keep the Lady Eagles afloat, helping Argyle build its late 23-21 lead.
But Argyle was unable to hang on and force a fourth set, as Denton thwarted the Lady Eagles’ comeback attempt.
The Lady Broncos improved to 14-7 overall with the win, while the loss dropped Argyle to 12-4.
“[Argyle] is young and will continue to get better, but just like us, they have a history behind them,” Headrick said. “They win games. Any time you can go, compete and take a game from a team like that, that is something we have to really put in our back pocket and use a little bit later.”