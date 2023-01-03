The Denton High boys basketball team built an early lead and fended off several Ryan runs to take a 58-51 win Tuesday night at Denton High School.
With the victory, the Broncos remain unbeaten early in district play amid a resurgent season. Denton went 3-24 last season, including 1-13 in district play but has found a new level under first-year coach Michael Thomas.
Game summary
A competitive opening frame saw the Broncos (12-5, 2-0 in district) grab a 16-12 edge on a last-second basket by Blake Courtney. They led as much as 25-14 halfway through the second quarter before a 10-2 Ryan (8-10, 0-2) run the rest of the way made it 27-24 at halftime.
Denton was up by as much as seven again in the third quarter, but a late Ryan run cut into that and left it 43-37 heading into the final frame. The Broncos led 50-40 with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, stymying a late Raiders push to finish off the victory.
"Just defense, defensive intensity," Thomas said of what helped the Broncos finish the win. "We wore 'em down a little bit. They can shoot the ball really good, that kept 'em in the game. Then they shot free throws really well down the stretch."
Standout players
Ryan's Amarien Mohair led all scorers with 19 points in the defeat. Tyler Johnson and Matt Carter chipped in 10 points apiece while Will Briggs had eight.
Denton was led by 17 points each from Blake Courtney and MJ Thomas. Chase Thomas contributed 11 points as Jordan Kamga added seven.
Courtney also scored a late dunk to put the icing on the cake for the Broncos.
"Energy," said Courtney of what made the difference for Denton. "Energy on the bench, energy in the crowd. When we got down, we told our teammates we have to pick up our energy. That helped us get back into the game."
What's next?
Ryan returns home to host Argyle at 7:15 p.m. Friday looking for its first district win.
Denton stays home against Grapevine this Friday with tipoff tentatively set for 7 p.m. The Broncos will look to continue building on their strong start to district play as they aim for their first playoff berth since the 2017-18 season.
"Us just working a lot harder," Courtney said of the key to continued success. "Just working hard, that's it. If we stay together as a team, we're going to be good."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.