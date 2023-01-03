MJ Thomas rebound
Denton's MJ Thomas (10) grabs a rebound over Ryan's Mario Bellamy (3) during their game Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Denton High School in Denton, Texas.

The Denton High boys basketball team built an early lead and fended off several Ryan runs to take a 58-51 win Tuesday night at Denton High School.

With the victory, the Broncos remain unbeaten early in district play amid a resurgent season. Denton went 3-24 last season, including 1-13 in district play but has found a new level under first-year coach Michael Thomas.

Amarien Mohair
Ryan's Amarien Mohair (0) dribbles around Denton defenders during their game Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Denton High School in Denton, Texas.

