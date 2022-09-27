LAKE DALLAS — After an 0-5 start to District 7-5A play, Denton returned to the win column Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over area foe Lake Dallas.
The Lady Broncos rallied from dropping the opening set to take the next three behind a big game from outside hitter Lauren Perry. The junior tallied a double-double with 23 kills and 18 digs, coming through in several key moments to push Denton over the top.
"[The Falcons] make a lot of switches in their offense and defense as they go along," Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. "It's one thing to see it on videotape, but it's another to come out and actually defend against it. We were a little bit back on our heels, obviously not quite ready to go.
"Once we adjusted to that and our talk got better about what was going on, we got a little bit of momentum and started to get everything going."
Alongside Perry, MaKayla Whitby delivered offensively with 11 kills while Grace Reinhardt added a double-double in posting 20 assists and 14 digs. Myra Memon led the defense with 30 digs while Dylan Rodriguez chipped in 19 assists.
Opening the first set strong, the Falcons (8-14, 0-6 in district) jumped out to an 8-3 edge to force a Denton timeout. They went on a 9-1 run overall to lead 13-3 before the Lady Broncos (16-17, 1-5) responded with a 4-0 run. Lake Dallas ultimately wrapped up the set 25-19 on a kill by Reagan Hamm.
"That first set was really an eye opener for us," Perry said. "I don't know why, but we came in and were expecting it to be kind of easy. We were expecting them to roll over and that's not what they came to do. We had to figure out we really had to fight for that.
"It was 13-3 and we somehow came back to 25-19. That gave us the momentum for the next three sets."
Denton jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the second set before the Falcons rallied to tie it at 6-6 and then 15-all, pulling ahead 17-15 on an Elise Wright ace. The Lady Broncos answered with a 5-0 run and finished the set on a 10-2 push with kills from Perry and an ace by Whitby helping them win it 25-20.
Set 3 opened moreso in Lake Dallas' favor as it grabbed a 7-4 lead and largely held an edge until the set was tied at 17 on a Memon ace. The ace was a crucial part of a 10-3 Denton run to finish the set with another 25-20 victory.
Finishing out the victory in the fourth set, the Lady Broncos jumped out to a 9-3 lead and eventual 15-4 edge to force a Falcons' timeout. Denton staved off a Lake Dallas push when it cut the deficit to 22-16 late in the set before the Lady Broncos finished it out 25-17.
Next up for the Falcons is another home match against Birdville (17-19, 3-3) on Friday as they hunt for their first district win. Denton, meanwhile, hosts area opponent Argyle (24-13, 3-3) as it looks to stay in the win column.
"We know it's not going to be easy, we're going to win some games and lose some games. Just trusting that process and being prepared for what comes next," said Perry of the team's biggest key. "[The win is] definitely going to give us confidence for our home game Friday against Argyle. That'll be a big game for us and I think we'll definitely put up a fight against them because we won this."