Fall draws ever closer, and with it high school sports season is nearly here.
On July 31, volleyball and football teams will begin fall practice in preparation for their upcoming slates. For local volleyball teams, that start date is less than a week from when exhibitions can begin to be played and just one full week before squads are allowed to play official matches starting Aug. 7.
With those dates fast approaching, there’s no better time to explore a few local teams that look poised to make some noise this fall.
Volleyball
Honorable mention: Krum, Sanger, Guyer
Before diving into the three highlighted teams below, it’s worth briefly touching on the three honorable-mention selections.
Krum looks poised to take a step forward this fall with many key returners from a young team, including All-Area honorees Ava Romine and Olivia Burns. A year of experience could serve what was already a solid team well as the Lady Cats look to build on last year’s trip to Round 2 of the playoffs.
Sanger loses all-time program great Carly Schmucker along with key seniors Liana Burgess, Elaine Pomeroy and Corah Cox, but returns some standout players in All-Area selections Delaney Gonzalez and Taylor Price. The group will look to build on last year’s district championship and Round 2 berth.
Finally, the Lady Wildcats suffer a plethora of key losses in Baylor signee Kyndal Stowers, Kansas State signee Lauren Schneider and Montana State signee Erika Gustafson, among others. The good news is Colorado State pledge Jordyn Tynsky returns as a key player for first-year coach Jennessa Mercer to work with as she takes over a perennially strong program.
Argyle
The Lady Eagles look set to be one of the top teams in the area as they return several important players from a team that came on late last season. Argyle finished fourth in District 7-5A before advancing to the third round of the playoffs with upset wins over Midlothian and Aledo, then nearly knocking off eventual state champion Colleyville Heritage in a five-set match.
Louisiana-Monroe signee Olivia Sanchez is gone from that squad after posting 308 kills, 419 digs and 42 aces, as is Allison Hesselgesser (165 kills, 108 digs). The pair were the only two seniors on last year’s roster, leaving the Lady Eagles with plenty of returning talent.
One such returner is junior libero Piper Mickenheim, the 2022 All-Area Libero of the Year who tallied 937 digs last season. First-team all-area honorees Sydney Payne (777 assists, 381 digs, ACU commit) and Jordyn Moore (662 assists, 442 digs, 229 kills) are back, too, after strong seasons.
Best of the rest selections Katherine Holtman (388 kills, 120 digs, 70 blocks) and Camryn Heiser (276 kills, 96 blocks) return, alongside another key contributor in Shaye Feely (452 digs, 236 kills).
Suffice to say, Argyle looks to have one of the most experienced teams in the area, a group that could be ready to make some serious noise deep into November.
Ponder
The Lady Lions bring back plenty of key contributors from a squad that already saw some success last fall. Ponder shared the District 10-3A championship with Boyd, taking the district’s No. 2 seed into the playoffs via tiebreaker before falling in the second round to eventual state champion Gunter.
Three seniors depart from that squad, including first-team all-district selection Jasmine Taylor, second-team all-district honoree Savannah Schwarz and academic all-state selection Mikayla Espolt. Ponder does bring back quite a few integral players, however, including a quartet of all-area honorees.
Senior middle blocked Philomina Klotz, a first-team all-area selection, headlines the group. She was named 10-3A’s most valuable player after racking up 424 kills on a .324 hitting percentage along with 125 blocks.
Sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Simon posted 334 kills, 168 digs and 57 blocks on her way to All-Area Newcomer of the Year honors. Senior libero Kaelyn McWilliams (466 digs, 97 assists, 60 aces) is also back alongside junior middle blocker Olivia Todd (258 kills, 61 blocks) after both earned all-area nods, while senior setter Campbell Laney is another key returner to watch
That strong returning core has the Lady Lions well-positioned for a standout campaign this fall.
Aubrey
The Lady Chaparrals lose several important players from a team that came up one win away from winning the 4A state championship. Still, Aubrey returns some experienced pieces from a squad that won 39 games and the District 11-4A championship before falling to Canyon Randall in the state title match.
All-Area MVP Sydney Garrison is chief among the Lady Chaps’ losses as she heads to Tarleton State after posting 783 kills, 546 digs and 69 aces on her way to TGCA all-state honors. Fellow all-state selection Makayla Johnson, the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, departs after notching more than 2,000 digs in her standout career, as does senior Meagan Szostek.
Some key holdovers remain, though, led by senior setter Olivia Starr, the returning All-Area Setter of the Year. Starr broke out for a big junior year in posting 1,407 assists and 379 digs and took home 11-4A’s Setter of the Year honor for her efforts.
One of her top targets also returns in senior middle blocker Annaleise Sevier, a first team all-area selection who had 501 kills, 136 digs and 112 total blocks as 11-4A’s Blocker of the Year. Junior middle blocker Kynadi Hall could step into a bigger role this fall as well after posting 321 kills and 128 blocks.
Even after suffering some tough losses, the Lady Chaps still have the pieces to put together another strong showing this fall.
