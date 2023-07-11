Argyle's Sydney Payne

Argyle’s Sydney Payne is one of several key returners for a Lady Eagles volleyball team that looks well positioned to be among the area’s best this fall.

 Courtesy photo/Argyle Volleyball

Fall draws ever closer, and with it high school sports season is nearly here.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags