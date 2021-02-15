The second round of the girls basketball playoffs was supposed to start as early as Monday.
But for one Denton-area school, they don’t even know who their area-round opponent will be.
Krum, which beat Fort Worth Dunbar 60-35 last week to win the Class 4A Region I bi-district title, is scheduled to play the winner of Iowa Park and Gatesville. The two schools have still not played their bi-district game due to inclement weather, which is wreaking havoc on playoff schedules across the state.
Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis told the Denton Record-Chronicle that her team’s area round game will likely be rescheduled and the venue changed. The Lady Falcons were slated to play Mansfield Timberview at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Irving High School.
Lake Dallas beat Aledo 64-35 last week to claim the Class 5A Region I bi-district title.
Argyle was also forced to reschedule its second-round game. The Lady Eagles were originally scheduled to play Graham at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brock High School.
Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said the Lady Eagles will now play at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Aledo High School in the first game of a doubleheader. Argyle’s boys basketball team will play Fort Worth Western Hills immediately after at 5:30 in the 4A Region I bi-district round.
The Ponder Lady Lions are tentatively scheduled to play Pottsboro on Tuesday night, although that is subject to change depending on weather conditions. That game, if not rescheduled, would tip off at 6 p.m. at Celina High School.
Ponder throttled Dallas Madison 105-15 last week, winning the Class 3A Region II bi-district crown.