With all three second-round matchups set for Friday, Denton-area boys basketball teams are preparing to face some stout opposition.
With all three second-round matchups set for Friday, Denton-area boys basketball teams are preparing to face some stout opposition.
Aubrey, Krum and Ponder are the last three basketball teams still standing in the area, on the boys or girls side, after notching Round 1 wins. All three have already notched strong seasons this spring with two outright district championships and a co-district title between them.
A strong core of standout players on each squad has been critical in their successes this season.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several players to watch on every remaining team.
May and Ross are two critical parts of a state-ranked Chaparrals squad that has already made history this spring with the program's first playoff win since the 2014-15 season.
Anchoring Class 4A No. 14 Aubrey down low, May's interior presence is evident on both ends. The versatile senior forward is a tough finisher inside who can space the floor out to the 3-point line, adding a strong shot-blocking element defensively along with rebounding chops both ways. He has often paved the way for the Chaps' success this season.
Ross is the kind of versatile guard well-suited to thrive in Aubrey's up-tempo system. He is a strong ballhandler with a knack for swiping the ball from opposing players who has also shown plenty of skill offensively, whether in high-flying finishes at the rim or the ability to knock down shots from deep.
That combination made Ross one of the team's top scorers time and again throughout the season, and will make him a player to pay attention to in the postseason.
Other names to know: Elijah Herron, Gavin Barnes, Branden West
Hastings and Dorgbetor are among a plethora of key contributors for a Bobcats team that has seemed to come into its own in district play after some early struggles.
Krum's primary ballhandler, Hastings runs the offense deftly with a strong basketball IQ. He is a skilled scorer both at the rim and from beyond the 3-point arc offensively, adding plenty of defensive savvy as part of the Bobcats' effective full-court pressure.
The junior point guard scored a game-high 17 points in Krum's first-round win over Sanger, including an improbable buzzer-beating shot from beyond half-court.
As for Dorgbetor, he has been a strong two-way contributor for the Bobcats throughout the campaign. He scored seven points in the win over Sanger alongside strong contributions across the board defensively, whether in blocking shots or pestering opposing ballhandlers.
The freshman has made an impressive impact with Krum early in his career and will be among several key players to watch in a tough Round 2 matchup with Life Waxahachie.
Other names to know: Bryson Bird, Carson Bird, Aaron Lira
Both Long and Irons are pivotal parts of the No. 8-ranked Lions' strong squad, having helped lead the team to an undefeated District 10-3A championship.
Long has been Ponder's leader throughout the season, often topping the team's scoring effort as an integral part of the offense. The senior forward has the ability to a explode for a big night every time he steps on the court, as evidenced by his 30-point performance in the Lions' 100-45 victory over S&S Consolidated earlier this season.
Irons has also shown an ability to score in bunches, often finishing in double figures this season as a strong option alongside Long. As playoff defenses likely key in Long, players like Irons could be important X-factors for Ponder's chances of making a deep playoff run.
Other names to know: Timber Crider, Javien Gonzalez, Case Peacock
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
High school athletics reporter
