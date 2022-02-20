Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2022 @ 9:52 pm
Braswell’s Yves Cox (21) shoots the ball over Arlington Bowie’s Alaisha Brown (15) and scores during their game Thursday at Flower Mound High.
The Argyle Eagles defeated Decatur on Friday night to clinch a district title.
Several Denton-area boys and girls basketball teams are in the postseason.
Here’s a look at Monday and Tuesday’s menu.
Class 6A: No. 12 Braswell (33-2) vs. No. 8 Plano East (26-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Frisco Reedy
Class 5A: No. 10 Lake Dallas (31-4) vs. Mansfield Summit (23-11), Monday, 6 p.m., at Arlington Arts Arena
Class 4A: No. 1 Argyle (34-0) vs. Bridgeport (24-10), Monday, 6 p.m., at Northwest Eaton
Class 4A: No. 13 Sanger (29-4) vs. No. 8 Kennedale (30-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Carrollton Turner
Class 4A: Krum (26-11) vs. No. 14 Decatur (32-5), Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Fort Worth Boswell
Class 3A: No. 16 Ponder (23-11) vs. Paradise (19-15), Monday, 6:30 p.m, at Azle
Class 6A: No. 10 Guyer (29-5) vs. Lewisville (17-16), Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Lake Dallas
Class 5A: Ryan (18-9) vs. Aledo (11-19), Monday, 6:30 p.m., Keller Timber Creek
Class 4A: No. 9 Argyle (24-6) vs. Fort Worth Benbrook (16-15), Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Northwest Eaton
Class 4A: Krum (15-14) vs. Western Hills (25-6), Monday, 7 p.m., at Keller Central
Class 4A: Aubrey (18-14) vs. No. 1 Faith Family (29-4), Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Frisco High
Class 3A: No. 21 Ponder (30-3) vs. Maypearl (19-14), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Colleyville Heritage
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.