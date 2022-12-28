An action-packed, post-holidays tournament week is in full swing as Denton-area basketball teams make final preparations before entering the meat of their district slates.
The Denton Record-Chronicle had in-person coverage of the Liberty Christian girls' blowout of San Antonio Cole, Ponder boys' loss to Bullard, Braswell girls' win over Crowley and Ryan girls' perfect start to the Centennial Holiday Classic.
We break down a plethora of boys and girls results from across the area below.
Boys Results
Braswell 70, Sachse 44
The Bengals comfortably won their opener at Lakeview Centennial's Shootout tournament.
Malachi Okunbor led the scoring effort with 16 points while Joshua Jackson contributed 13 points. Dilan Lewis added 10 points and Tevin Jackson posted eight.
Leander Rouse 75, Guyer 67
The Wildcats opened their account at the Whataburger Tournament with a loss to Leander Rouse.
Guyer returns to action Thursday at 3:30 against Mansfield Timberview before playing at least one game on Friday, the tournament's final day.
Ryan 63, Irving 51
The Raiders came out with a win Wednesday at the Carrollton Newman Smith Shootout.
Tyler Johnson led a balanced scoring effort with 19 points while Matt Carter chipped in 15. Jack Bommarito added 13 points and Justin Redden had 12.
Ryan (7-8) next takes on Mesquite Poteet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Newman Smith High.
Denton High 65, College Station A&M Consolidated 56
The Broncos won their opener at the M.T. Rice Tournament.
MJ Thomas went for a team-leading 25 points while Blake Courtney added 11. Jordan Kamga had seven while Carter Eddy and Ethan Sheats chipped in six apiece.
Aubrey 49, Lorena 37 and Aubrey 60, City View 57
The Chaparrals notched a pair of wins Wednesday at the Allen Tournament.
The first knocked off Lorena as Aiden Conrad led the scoring effort with 15 points. Gavin Barns chipped in nine points while Carter May had eight and Brenden West scored seven. Michael Lewis added six and Tay Ross notched four in a balanced effort.
Game 2 was an even more tightly-contested affair as Aubrey led by eight points at halftime and five heading into the fourth quarter. Branden West came through with 17 points to help secure the victory, along with 14 from May and 10 from Lewis.
Aubrey will play in the Allen Tournament Championship Thursday at 2 p.m. against Anna.
Life Waxahachie 55, Krum 53 and Canton 54, Krum 40
The Bobcats lost a pair of contests Wednesday at the Paris Tournament.
They lost a close one to Life Waxahachie in the opener, then fell to Canton in the second to fall to 6-7 on the season. They play Texarkana Pleasant Grove Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Sanger 58, Pilot Point 51
The Indians won an area showdown with the Bearcats Wednesday as part of a tournament. They led 28-24 at halftime and hung on from there through a tied third quarter and three-point edge in the final frame.
Liberty Christian 77, Young Men's Leadership Academy 63
The Warriors rolled to their 18th win of the season in tournament play. The take on Alvarado (17-2) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Results
Guyer 56, Grapevine 36
The Lady Wildcats knocked off Grapevine to improve to 9-6 on the season.
They were led by a balanced scoring effort as Rain Akbar had 12 points, Madison McGhie posted 11, Mariah Watson chipped in 10 and Kaylie Morgan added nine in the lopsided victory.
Krum 54, Iowa Park 34
The Lady Cats cruised past Iowa Park with a 20-point win behind a balanced scoring effort. They opened up a 17-5 lead after a quarter and controlled the contest from there.
Gracie Hunter led the charge with 12 points while Kylie George had 11 and Arianna Criss posted eight. Baylee Button and Blessing Martinez chipped in eight points apiece.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.