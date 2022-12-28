Branden West
Aubrey's Branden West (5) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during the Chaparrals' win over Melissa earlier this season. West posted 17 points in Aubrey's Allen Tournament win over City View on Wednesday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

An action-packed, post-holidays tournament week is in full swing as Denton-area basketball teams make final preparations before entering the meat of their district slates.

The Denton Record-Chronicle had in-person coverage of the Liberty Christian girls' blowout of San Antonio Cole, Ponder boys' loss to Bullard, Braswell girls' win over Crowley and Ryan girls' perfect start to the Centennial Holiday Classic.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

