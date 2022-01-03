Nine Denton-area basketball programs begin the 2022 portion of their schedule with Top 25 distinction.
Six girls teams and three boys teams are ranked in their respective classifications in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls, which were released Monday.
Girls
Argyle, Sanger stay put
Undefeated and stocked with veterans, Argyle, led by seniors Madi Lumsden and Caroline Lyles, holds the No. 1 spot in Class 4A.
After blistering 6A Richardson 62-27 last week, the Lady Eagles (22-0) resume district play on Tuesday when they travel to Krum (11-6).
Sanger (17-4), which beat 6A Trophy Club Nelson 42-34 on Friday, remains at the No. 15 spot and continues district play on Tuesday at Anna (14-10).
Lake Dallas rising
Unranked in the previous TABC poll, the Lady Falcons jumped up to No. 11 in the Class 5A poll after a pair of statement wins over ranked Lubbock Cooper and Lubbock Monterey to win last week’s Caprock Tournament.
Senior guard Mackenzie Buss, the tournament’s MVP, Incarnate Word-bound Jorja Elliot and Camryn Richardson lead a balanced and talented Lake Dallas (18-4) squad that travels to Birdville (3-9) on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis recently eclipsed the 300-win mark.
Braswell bumps up
The Lady Bengals, paced by its two Division I-signed seniors Alisa Williams (LSU) and Jazmyne Jackson (Grambling), have already won multiple weekend tournaments to end 2021.
Braswell (22-2), which bumped up one spot to No. 12 in the Class 6A poll, takes that momentum into 2022 district play on Tuesday at McKinney (6-9).
Shorthanded Ponder still ranked
Ponder has lost multiple starters to injury, went 1-2 at the Whataburger Tournament and has a losing record.
But the Lady Lions (10-11) still have plenty of talent, experience and promise, which is why they’re the 23rd-ranked team in Class 3A and a big threat in their district.
Ponder travels to Callisburg (3-10) on Tuesday.
Liberty among elite in TAPPS
Liberty Christian (20-6) has leaned on its talent and experience in a strong start, leading to a No. 4 ranking in TAPPS 6A.
Colorado State-bound wing Jadyn Fife leads the Lady Warriors, who host No. 2 Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-4) in a marquee private school game on Tuesday.
Warriors coach Ken Burroughs won his 700th game at last weekend’s Whataburger Tournament.
Boys
Guyer moves up
After winning the consolation portion of the Whataburger Tournament last weekend, Guyer, which has won five of its last 16 games, bumped up four spots to No. 14 in the Class 6A poll.
UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay continues to lead the balanced Wildcats (20-3), who resume district play on Tuesday when they host Allen (17-6).
Argyle clamps down
The defending Class 4A champion Eagles (14-6) made opposing offenses miserable at the Whataburger Tournament, holding teams to an average of 32 points and reaching the blue bracket’s title game.
Argyle, which dropped five spots to No. 12 the 4A poll, travels to Krum (6-7) for a district game Tuesday.
Ponder cracks 3A poll
A 15-1 start has helped the Lions (16-3) get into the Class 3A poll.
Ponder, led by Tyler Long and Hayes Hutcherson, went 1-2 at the Whataburger Tournament and looks to continue its district success on Tuesday at Callisburg (8-5).