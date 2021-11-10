The Denton area’s high school sports scene was busy Wednesday morning as nearly 50 athletes representing 11 schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area signed letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period.

Guyer had the largest list of signees with 13. Braswell and Argyle each had seven.

A few highlights from around the area include Guyer basketball player KyeRon Lindsay signing with UNLV and Braedyn Cunningham signing to play baseball at Houston. Wildcats soccer standout Hayden Colson inked his deal with Auburn, and Riley Chapple signed to play water polo at Michigan.

At Braswell, basketball star Alisa Williams signed with LSU, and Jayson Jones signed to play baseball at Arkansas.

At Argyle, Jessie Moore officially signed to play volleyball at Wyoming. On Tuesday night, Moore and the Lady Eagles clinched a berth in the Class 4A Region I tournament with a four-set win over Stephenville. Meanwhile, Argyle’s Emma Sheehan signed to play soccer at Seton Hall.

In other area signings, Aubrey’s June Chatterley will continue her basketball career at Army, and Denton softball pitcher Ashanti McDade signed with the University of California, Berkley. Denton volleyball star Tessa Gerwig signed with Louisiana-Monroe, and Lake Dallas’ Breck Bradshaw signed to play baseball at Tarleton.

Sanger’s Olivia Stanley signed with North Texas to play volleyball.

Below is the complete list of area signings as provided by area coaches and schools.

Guyer

Beach volleyball: Gracey James Campbell, Pepperdine

Volleyball: London Hunt, Bryant

Basketball: KyeRon Lindsay, UNLV

Basketball: Hailey Mason, Harding

Soccer: Sisley Stephens, Arkansas Little Rock

Soccer: Hayden Colson, Auburn

Water polo: Riley Chapple, Michigan

Baseball: Jacob Byrd, Cisco Junior College

Baseball: Braedyn Cunningham, Houston

Baseball: CJ Rice, High Point

Baseball: Weston Duncan, Fort Scott Junior College

Baseball: Zach Sutton Christian Brothers

Baseball: Cam Saleh, Amarillo College

Argyle

Volleyball: Jessie Moore, Wyoming

Volleyball: Jada Price, Colorado School of Mines

Baseball: Trevor Duck, Howard College

Baseball: Ethan Gonzales, NCTC

Baseball: Evan Brandt, NCTC

Baseball: Landen Harless, NCTC

Soccer: Emma Sheehan, Seton Hall

Aubrey

Basketball: Audrey Beaty, Emporia

Basketball: June Chatterley, Army West Point

Volleyball: Lexi Temple, Houston Baptist

Softball: Jaden Wheeler, Coastal Alabama Community College South

Lake Dallas

Baseball: Breck Bradshaw, Tarleton

Baseball: Alec Hirneise, Texas A&M Texarkana

Softball: Shelby Nelson, Central Oklahoma

Sanger

Volleyball: Olivia Stanley, UNT

Volleyball: Lindzi Thomas, Johnson & Wales

Basketball: Bella Ringenberg, University of Texas-Arlington

Krum

Softball: Raylee Carey, Henderson State

Softball: Abigail Seitzinger, Hardin-Simmons

Braswell

Softball: Mackenzie Montague, University of Texas-Dallas

Basketball: Jazmyne Jackson, Grambling State

Basketball: Alisa Williams, Louisiana State

Baseball: Kellen Curtis, Murray State College

Baseball: Emery Fields, Ranger College

Baseball: Jayson Jones, Arkansas

Baseball: Jacob Lang, Murray State College

Denton

Volleyball: Tessa Gerwig, Louisiana-Monroe

Softball: Ashanti McDade, University of California Berkley

Softball: Grace Fleitman, Hardin-Simmons

Ryan

Softball: Alexa Almejo, Northeastern State

Volleyball: Lexi Bice, Henderson State

Pilot Point

Volleyball: Alyssa David, St. Mary's

Ponder

Basketball: Tate Wells, Harding

Basketball: Karly Ivy, Mississippi College

Basketball: Kassi Ballard, Bethany College

STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!