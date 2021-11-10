The Denton area’s high school sports scene was busy Wednesday morning as nearly 50 athletes representing 11 schools in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area signed letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period.
Guyer had the largest list of signees with 13. Braswell and Argyle each had seven.
A few highlights from around the area include Guyer basketball player KyeRon Lindsay signing with UNLV and Braedyn Cunningham signing to play baseball at Houston. Wildcats soccer standout Hayden Colson inked his deal with Auburn, and Riley Chapple signed to play water polo at Michigan.
At Braswell, basketball star Alisa Williams signed with LSU, and Jayson Jones signed to play baseball at Arkansas.
At Argyle, Jessie Moore officially signed to play volleyball at Wyoming. On Tuesday night, Moore and the Lady Eagles clinched a berth in the Class 4A Region I tournament with a four-set win over Stephenville. Meanwhile, Argyle’s Emma Sheehan signed to play soccer at Seton Hall.
In other area signings, Aubrey’s June Chatterley will continue her basketball career at Army, and Denton softball pitcher Ashanti McDade signed with the University of California, Berkley. Denton volleyball star Tessa Gerwig signed with Louisiana-Monroe, and Lake Dallas’ Breck Bradshaw signed to play baseball at Tarleton.
Sanger’s Olivia Stanley signed with North Texas to play volleyball.
Below is the complete list of area signings as provided by area coaches and schools.
Guyer
Beach volleyball: Gracey James Campbell, Pepperdine
Volleyball: London Hunt, Bryant
Basketball: KyeRon Lindsay, UNLV
Basketball: Hailey Mason, Harding
Soccer: Sisley Stephens, Arkansas Little Rock
Soccer: Hayden Colson, Auburn
Water polo: Riley Chapple, Michigan
Baseball: Jacob Byrd, Cisco Junior College
Baseball: Braedyn Cunningham, Houston
Baseball: CJ Rice, High Point
Baseball: Weston Duncan, Fort Scott Junior College
Baseball: Zach Sutton Christian Brothers
Baseball: Cam Saleh, Amarillo College
Argyle
Volleyball: Jessie Moore, Wyoming
Volleyball: Jada Price, Colorado School of Mines
Baseball: Trevor Duck, Howard College
Baseball: Ethan Gonzales, NCTC
Baseball: Evan Brandt, NCTC
Baseball: Landen Harless, NCTC
Soccer: Emma Sheehan, Seton Hall
Aubrey
Basketball: Audrey Beaty, Emporia
Basketball: June Chatterley, Army West Point
Volleyball: Lexi Temple, Houston Baptist
Softball: Jaden Wheeler, Coastal Alabama Community College South
Lake Dallas
Baseball: Breck Bradshaw, Tarleton
Baseball: Alec Hirneise, Texas A&M Texarkana
Softball: Shelby Nelson, Central Oklahoma
Sanger
Volleyball: Olivia Stanley, UNT
Volleyball: Lindzi Thomas, Johnson & Wales
Basketball: Bella Ringenberg, University of Texas-Arlington
Krum
Softball: Raylee Carey, Henderson State
Softball: Abigail Seitzinger, Hardin-Simmons
Braswell
Softball: Mackenzie Montague, University of Texas-Dallas
Basketball: Jazmyne Jackson, Grambling State
Basketball: Alisa Williams, Louisiana State
Baseball: Kellen Curtis, Murray State College
Baseball: Emery Fields, Ranger College
Baseball: Jayson Jones, Arkansas
Baseball: Jacob Lang, Murray State College
Denton
Volleyball: Tessa Gerwig, Louisiana-Monroe
Softball: Ashanti McDade, University of California Berkley
Softball: Grace Fleitman, Hardin-Simmons
Ryan
Softball: Alexa Almejo, Northeastern State
Volleyball: Lexi Bice, Henderson State
Pilot Point
Volleyball: Alyssa David, St. Mary's
Ponder
Basketball: Tate Wells, Harding
Basketball: Karly Ivy, Mississippi College
Basketball: Kassi Ballard, Bethany College