The Argyle Lady Eagles took second at the Class 4A Region I cross country meet in Lubbock on Monday and qualified for state.
Lanie Rodgers paced Argyle, finishing sixth overall in 12:08.30. Alexandra Johnson finished directly behind Rodgers in seventh, turning in a 12:16.50. Amaris McCasland was 11th in 12:19.40.
The Lady Eagles scored 89 points as a team with an average time of 12:30.90. Argyle edged out district rival Decatur, which beat the Lady Eagles at the District 8-4A meet on Oct. 17.
The Lady Eagles will compete at the state meet on Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Pilot Point boys and girls teams finished second at the Class 3A Region II meet to advance to state.
Ethan Hite took fourth overall for the Bearcats with a 16:30.91. Ubaldo Nandin was 10th, clocking a 17:02.95.
Brisa Hernandez took silver for the Lady Bearcats, finishing in 12:13.05.
Also in 3A Region II, Ponder’s Hayden Moussa placed eighth, qualifying for state as an individual. Moussa ran a 16:50.37.
In 4A Region II, the Sanger Indians finished third as a team to move on to state. Keagan Hoskins led the Indians, crossing the finish line sixth overall in 16:15.10. Korbin Shumate was eighth with a 16:23.49.
On the girls side in 4A Region II, the Lady Indians finished fourth and qualified for state. Ava Nelms was 19th overall in 12:53.50 to help Sanger reach Round Rock.
In Class 5A Region I, Denton’s Gunnison Hayes finished 13th overall with a 15:35.60, advancing to state as an individual.