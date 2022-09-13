Lake Dallas practice
Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem (in blue) leads the Falcons’ offense during practice Monday as they prepare for their final nondistrict contest against Grand Prairie. The Falcons (3-0) are off to their best start since 2013.

 John Fields/DRC

LAKE DALLAS — After posting losing records each of the last three seasons, Lake Dallas’ football program appears to be on the upswing this fall.

The Falcons (3-0) are out to their best start since winning four straight games to open the 2013 season. A veteran squad featuring nine returning starters on each side of the ball is showing early promise as Lake Dallas aims to return to the playoffs after missing out each of the last three years.

Lake Dallas practice 2
Lake Dallas’ offense works on plays during practice Monday ahead of the Falcons’ nondistrict finale against Grand Prairie.

