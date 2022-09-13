LAKE DALLAS — After posting losing records each of the last three seasons, Lake Dallas’ football program appears to be on the upswing this fall.
The Falcons (3-0) are out to their best start since winning four straight games to open the 2013 season. A veteran squad featuring nine returning starters on each side of the ball is showing early promise as Lake Dallas aims to return to the playoffs after missing out each of the last three years.
The team’s focus remains on improvement, though, with one nondistrict contest left before entering the district games that will determine whether its playoff hopes come to fruition.
“We’re not necessarily concerned about the record right now,” coach Jason Young said. “We approach each week the exact same. We’re just trying to go 1-0 and focus on the task at hand, right in front of us. Everything else will take care of itself.
“We’ve done a good job, but we can continuously get better.”
A balanced effort on both sides of the ball is fueling the Falcons’ success through three weeks. The defense has excelled in surrendering just 15.7 points per game while the offense has scored 34.7 points per game as the two units have complemented each other.
That combination has helped Lake Dallas achieve comfortable wins over Greenville and Princeton, with a 29-23 victory over Frisco Centennial sandwiched in between.
On the defensive side, the pass rush has produced nine sacks while a deep secondary is up to 12 deflections and four interceptions through three games. Linebacker Xavier Rodriguez has a team-high 34 tackles, including 12 for a loss. Defensive back Xinjin Gomez has posted 14 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions to lead the back end.
“Our defense is doing really well. They’re holding teams to barely even one touchdown a game, which is really saving us a lot,” quarterback Cade Bortnem said.
Bortnem pulls the strings offensively for a plethora of playmakers in his first full year as the starter.
Last year’s primary starter, Brendan Sorsby, graduated and left for Indiana after throwing for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while rushing for a team-high 791 yards and 15 scores. His loss left uncertainty as to how Lake Dallas would replace much of its offensive production.
Bortnem made a few starts last fall after Sorsby went down with an injury midway through the season, working through some growing pains to post 588 passing yards for five touchdowns and four interceptions.
After making some waves in seven-on-seven competition over the summer, Bortnem has hit the ground running this fall in throwing for 707 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions while adding one score on the ground. He attributes the improvement to increased confidence along with better knowledge of the offensive schemes.
“I feel like this year I’m so much better, so much more confident mostly,” Bortnem said. “Last year, I got in there and was a little timid. This year, I’m not afraid to throw it down the field and make plays, or run the ball.”
Having several playmakers to work with across the offense has helped ease his transition.
Wide receivers Keonde Henry and Niki Gray are both out to strong starts with four receiving touchdowns apiece. Henry has hauled in 13 passes for 332 yards while Gray is up to 12 catches for 216 yards. Wideout Evan Weinberg has chipped in eight catches for 128 yards and two scores as well.
Some new faces have emerged in the running backs room, too, after the Falcons graduated each of their top three rushers. Sophomore running back Dylan Brauchle leads the way with 38 carries for 202 yards and one touchdown and junior Sam McAfee has 35 carries for 153 yards. Gray has even chipped in 86 yards on eight carries.
Young has been impressed with the way Bortnem has helped orchestrate a lethal attack while limiting turnovers.
“Cade’s doing a really good job keeping his composure. He leads the whole thing,” Young said. “We watch film and there’s a lot of quarterbacks who are put in the same situations he’s in and make a lot of bad decisions. He’s not making those bad decisions, which is big for us.
“We haven’t had hardly any turnovers, and that’s a big part of it.”
As for what’s behind Lake Dallas’ best start in eight years, Bortnem attributed it to increased discipline within the team and burgeoning confidence with each win. The Falcons will have a chance to keep their momentum rolling and finish nondistrict play perfect Friday when they travel to face Grand Prairie (0-3).
Young wants to see continued improvement from his group in its final tuneup for district competition and expects to see a dangerous Grand Prairie team despite its sluggish start.
“They have a lot of talent,” Young said. “I know their record doesn’t show it, but you watch them on film and those guys make plays. Yes, they make a lot of mistakes, but they have some dudes, especially on the offensive side of the ball, who are scary. We’re going to have to play really good football to beat ‘em.”