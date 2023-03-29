Camylle Bowen-Ables, the sister of Guyer alumnus Peyton Bowen and current Guyer student Eli Bowen, died unexpectedly Saturday after giving birth to Josephine Louise Ables. A GoFundMe page created in her memory has raised more than $60,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Bowen-Ables is the sister of Guyer alumnus Peyton Bowen, now at the University of Oklahoma, and current Guyer student Eli Bowen.
Bowen-Ables died unexpectedly Saturday morning after giving birth to Josephine Louise Ables on March 23, according to the GoFundMe page. The fund will "be used to go towards funeral costs and future needs" for Josephine and her father, Kyle Ables, according to the page.
Peyton Bowen posted the GoFundMe page to his Twitter account Monday night with the following message:
"Hey everyone, Saturday morning my family and I lost my sister after she gave birth to my niece Josephine Louise," Bowen said in his tweet. "It's been a very hard time for everyone who has had a relationship with my sister Camylle.
"The GoFundMe is set up to help out with the baby and the final funeral costs. If you could donate anything it would mean so much to us."
Lake Dallas head football coach Jason Young also posted a message of support for the Bowen family on Twitter. Lake Dallas High School is located in nearby Corinth, less than a three-mile drive from Guyer High.