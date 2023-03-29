Camylle Bowen-Ables

Camylle Bowen-Ables, the sister of Guyer alumnus Peyton Bowen and current Guyer student Eli Bowen, died unexpectedly Saturday after giving birth to Josephine Louise Ables. A GoFundMe page created in her memory has raised more than $60,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

 Courtesy photo

