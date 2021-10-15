AUBREY — Aubrey coach Keith Ivy admitted earlier this week that his team didn’t play well at all in any phase of an ugly district-opening loss last week to Celina. On Friday, the Chaparrals got that bad taste out of their mouths in a hurry.
In a game that was practically out of reach before either fanbase could get comfortable in their seats, Aubrey raced out to a two-touchdown lead less than three minutes into the game and got another big night from junior running back Braylon Colgrove in a 48-28 win over Sanger in a District 4-4A Division II showdown at Chaparral Stadium.
Colgrove, who came into the night needing just 68 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season, sliced his way to a staggering 241 yards on just 13 carries while breaking loose for touchdown runs of 11, 21 and 65 yards.
Meanwhile, Sanger turned the ball over twice and had just 95 yards by halftime in an uncharacteristic outing.
“I thought our kids did a great job coming out and executing in the first half,” Ivy said. “[Colgrove] is just so explosive. I can’t say enough about our offensive line as well. He’s a great back. I’m glad he’s in Aubrey.”
The Sanger Indians came in averaging 511 yards and 49 points per game. They finished with 305 but never did find their groove as Aubrey took away the deep ball and focused heavily on shutting down do-it-all threat Colby Lewis.
Lewis came in having rushed for 817 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 481 more yards and four scores as a receiver. He finished Friday’s game with 48 total yards and no touchdowns. Quarterback Rylan Smart rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and completed 22 of his 39 pass attempts for 169 yards and one touchdown.
Most of that production came in the second half with Aubrey (7-1, 1-1 district) in full command of the game.
“[Aubrey] came out and played great from the start, so hats off to them. Some things didn’t go our way early, but I’m proud of our guys for playing hard,” Sanger coach Rocky Smart said. His team dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in district. “Their defense played well. We’ve had big games this year, so we’ll just go back to the drawing board and keep playing hard.”
Aubrey was intent on taking control of this game early. The Chaps took a 14-0 lead on just five offensive plays as Colgrove broke loose for 11 and 21 yards on back-to-back drives. Before Sanger could blink, Aubrey extended its lead to 21-0 when backup quarterback Blayne Polen found Jett Runyon for a 23-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the opening quarter.
Sanger scored its first touchdown with 7:59 left in the half and seemed to have new life. But Aubrey answered almost immediately with an eight-play march down the field capped by a 2-yard run by Wesley Huber to push the lead back to 21.
Aubrey led 35-7 going into the second half, and the score stayed that way for the bulk of the third quarter until Rylan Smart was intercepted and set Aubrey up with great field position at the Sanger 2-yard line. Aubrey scored two plays later, then negated another Sanger touchdown drive in the fourth quarter when Colgrove scored his third touchdown of the night.
Of Aubrey’s 492 yards, all but 100 came by way of the ground game.
“This will get the bad taste out of our mouth from last week and give us some momentum going forward,” Ivy said.