KRUM — It wouldn’t take long for the average high school football fan to point out Aubrey running back Braylon Colgrove. Just look for the guy running wild all over the field for the Chaparrals during their offensive snaps.
That was exactly the story in Aubrey’s dominant 57-14 win over Krum on a cold and windy Friday night — a District 4-4A meeting that was the Bobcats’ season finale.
The Chaps could not have gotten out to a better start offensively to begin the game, with Colgrove racking up a pair of touchdowns that included a 68-yard breakaway run on the opening snap to get Aubrey on the board.
In fact, Aubrey scored on seven of their eight first half possessions with Colgrove accounting for four of the Chaps six first half touchdowns. Bryson Bohannon got in on the action as well with a score of his own from five yards out to make it 19-0.
“He’s so fast and just explosive,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said of Colgrove. “He can score from anywhere on the field, and our offensive line did an outstanding job of opening up holes for him like they have all year.”
The Aubrey offense racked up 484 total yards — 425 rushing — while Colgrove contributed 218 of them. It was not just Colgrove, though, who had a hand in the Chaps’ success, as Bohannon added to his rushing score with a passing touchdown hitting Jacob Holder for a 22-yard score.
The Bobcats and coach Robby Clark made adjustments against the vicious Aubrey running attack, but nothing seemed to work.
“We just had trouble getting safeties to fill down into the box on that weak side where they kept running it,” Clark said. “And we made a couple of adjustments at halftime where we just added some defensive linemen.
“But that offense is difficult, because it’s unconventional for today, and you don’t see it very often,” he said. “That’s what makes it so difficult when you combine it with the quality of personnel they have right now. It’s makes for a tough matchup.”
On the opposite side of the field for Krum, it could not have been a starker contrast from that of Aubrey’s offensive success. The Bobcats totaled just 201 yards of offense. They were forced to punt on their first three drives of the game, along with three turnovers in the loss.
“For us right now, it’s just about controlling the front defensively and then just letting our guys run and make plays to get after it,” Ivy said.
The Bobcats would find the board eventually as the first half began to wind down. Krum rattled off a seven play, 53-yard drive that culminated with a 7-yard strike from Kobey Wall to Justin Wooten to make it 36-7 with just under 15 seconds to go in the half.
As fate would have it though, Colgrove would strike again. Much like he did to begin the game, he ended the first half with a 63-yard touchdown run to give Aubrey a whopping 43-7 lead at the break.
With a tall task for Wall against a stout Aubrey defense, Clark was still impressed with the freshman’s performance.
“He obviously has a lot to learn,” Clark said, “But he’s a competitor, and he’s got a bright future. So, he’s going to learn a lot from games like this.
The Chaps found the end zone two more times in the second half thanks to a 2-yard dash by Grayson Ward, while Cody Smith scampered 27 yards for Aubrey’s final score.
But Ivy and the Chaparrals have bigger goals ahead and will need to tighten some components of their game before playoffs begin in two weeks.
“There’s always stuff we [can] get better at,” Ivy said. “We have to tackle a little bit better, and we missed a few tackles in there. We let [Krum] complete a few balls on us where coverage wasn’t as tight as it needed to be. So yeah, we’ll get to work on those things.”