Argyle football coach Todd Rodgers loves the fact that the UIL realigns districts every two years based on enrollment figures, saying that it’s a fair system that has worked well over the years.
But he isn’t thrilled with the fact that his school is moving up a classification in the realignment that will be announced Thursday.
Who can blame him?
Argyle won 92% of its games in Class 4A Division I over the last eight seasons, compiling a record of 105-9 that included a 16-0 season and state championship in 2020.
“Do I have a choice?” Rodgers said, jokingly.
But then he became serious as he discussed the reality of the situation, as one of the state’s fastest growing schools prepares to make the jump to 5A Division II after its enrollment rose from 1,051 to 1,342 in two years.
“It’s only natural that we move up as our population moves up. I think it’s fair,” Rodgers said. “Am I looking forward to it? It’s a tougher path. We’re going to be competing against schools that could potentially have 500 more students than us.”
That is one of the perils of moving up a classification, as Argyle, Highland Park and Melissa will be doing.
All three are used to being the big, bad bully on the block — they have combined for six football state titles and a record of 374-73 in the last 11 years — but now they have drawn the short straw and must prove that they can measure up to the giants they will be competing against.
In the upcoming realignment, Argyle could share a district with Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage, both of which have an enrollment of more than 1,800. Melissa, with an enrollment of 1,317, is also moving up from 4A Division I and expects to be in a 5A Division II district with Princeton (enrollment of 1,882) and possibly Lucas Lovejoy (enrollment of 1,637).
“There is a natural challenge built in,” Rodgers said. “Larger enrollment schools have more options for athletes and more to pick from.”
Inside the numbers
Bigger has usually meant better when it comes to the recent state champions.
Galena Park North Shore — the state’s sixth-largest 6A school in the current alignment — won the 6A Division I state title this year, while Katy won the Division II championship in 2020 as the state’s 32nd-largest 6A school. Katy Paetow and Aledo won state championships over the last two years while among the largest schools in their 5A division.
If Melissa had 18 fewer students, it would have remained in 4A. Now it will share 5A Division II with schools that could have 500 to 600 more students.
“I thought we would grow and it would be big. I didn’t know it was going to be this quickly. I thought we would be 4A for one more alignment, at the very least,” said Melissa coach Matt Nally, whose team was 11-3 and a regional finalist in 2021.
But there is hope for smaller schools, and those moving up.
Austin Westlake won state titles the last two years as the 112th-largest 6A school, and this year South Oak Cliff became Dallas ISD’s first UIL football state champion since 1950 as the state’s 13th-smallest 5A Division II school (not counting smaller schools that chose to play up in 5A). Prosper moved up to 6A in 2018 and has reached a regional final each of the last three seasons.
It is all a numbers game. And enrollment figures can play a big part in determining state champions.
Aledo, winner of a UIL-record 10 state championships, is moving up from 5A Division II to 5A Division I for football. That means that Aledo (enrollment of 2,090) will now be competing for a state title with schools with an enrollment up to 2,224 instead of schools that have as little as 1,300 to 1,400 students.
Six-time football state champion Highland Park had been the state’s second-largest 5A school, but it will now be the eighth-smallest 6A school (including two schools that chose to play up in 6A) after its enrollment went up just 36.5 students, from 2,209 to 2,245.5.
Highland Park could potentially find itself in a district with Allen and/or Plano East and Plano West — the three largest schools in the state — or with Duncanville, the state’s sixth-largest school.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Highland Park football coach Randy Allen said. “The smaller enrollment schools usually have the toughest time competing against the bigger enrollment schools because they have more numbers to choose from. Numbers make a difference, and depth makes a difference when you’re playing 6A football.
“But good football teams are good football teams, and our focus is on making our team the best we can be.”
How big of a step up is it from 5A to 6A? Of the top 100 recruits in the Dallas area for the Class of 2022, 63 were from 6A schools, 28 were from 5A schools and two were from 4A schools.
But 5A teams did hold their own against 6A programs this football season. In the 51 area matchups between 6A and 5A teams over the first four weeks of the season, 6A teams went 28-23.
Continuing to win
Highland Park has been here before, and the classification jump made quite a difference.
Coming off a state semifinal appearance in 2013, Highland Park was placed in 6A for two years starting in 2014 — the first time it had been in the UIL’s largest classification since 1988 — and it went 10-2 and lost in the second round of the playoffs in each of its two seasons in the UIL’s largest classification. When Highland Park moved back down to 5A, it won three consecutive state championships from 2016 to 2018, amassing a record of 45-3.
Highland Park has continued to play 6A teams in nondistrict so it would be prepared for when the time came to move back up to 6A, and this season it beat Flower Mound, Coppell and Rockwall while losing to Southlake Carroll. Can Highland Park remain a state-title contender in 6A?
“If our potential is good enough, then I think we have a chance,” Allen said. “I think we have to really step it up a level to be competitive, but we’ve had really good football teams before in 6A.”
There are several examples of schools that moved up in classification and continued to win big.
Southlake Carroll won the first three of its eight state titles in Class 3A, then won five more state championships in 5A when 5A was the UIL’s top classification. Prosper has a record of 36-16 since moving up to 6A, and that was despite the fact that Prosper was initially placed in a 6A district with four schools with an enrollment of more than 5,000.
And that was despite the fact that Prosper ISD opened a second high school, with Rock Hill and its enrollment of 2,500 stealing some of the talent away from Prosper High.
“Any time you have to compete with schools that have 5,000-plus kids, that’s not easy,” Prosper football coach Brandon Schmidt said. “But our kids were up to the challenge. We knew it was coming, so we had been preparing for that for a few years. We had been pretty successful those last few years in 5A, and success breeds success. The expectations were for us to go in and compete at a relatively high level.
“This season, [Rock Hill] probably affected us more than last season from a depth standpoint. We didn’t have the seniors who were with us as freshmen and sophomores. But Prosper ISD as a whole is growing so fast, we get move-ins regularly and Rock Hill gets move-ins regularly. That rapid growth, from an athletic standpoint, can be beneficial.”
Depth is an issue
Mansfield Lake Ridge is an example of how one talented class can help a team stay successful in the short-term after moving up, but when that talent graduates, there can be some tough times.
Despite being in a school district that has five high schools, Lake Ridge was the Class 5A Division I state runner-up in 2015, and it had a record of 35-8 in its final three years in 5A. It went 9-3 in 2018 in its first year in 6A, but the last two years it is a combined 3-17.
“5A is just as good as 6A when it comes to ability and athletes,” Lake Ridge coach Kirk Thor said. “But the defensive line and offensive line, there is a lot more depth at the 6A level ... especially in the district we play in, with DeSoto and Duncanville.”
Rodgers, in his 19th year at Argyle, is used to the challenges that come with moving up. When he arrived at Argyle, the school had an enrollment of less than 300.
The competition could get even bigger down the road for Argyle. The school is growing so fast that it could soon reach 6A status.
“We’re headed that direction quickly,” Rodgers said. “We’re really not that far away. We’re expected to grow and to grow rapidly.”