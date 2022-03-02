Denton Calvary practiced a series of plays Tuesday when an underclassman — struggling to understand the concepts of the Lions’ offense — was subbed off the floor.
In a swift act of leadership, senior Emma Griffin proceeded to grab a whiteboard to help explain.
Calvary (19-9), which faces North Dallas Adventist (23-5) in Thursday’s TAPPS 3A girls state semifinal at Robinson High School, has relied heavily on the direction of Griffin and fellow senior guard Faith Sammons.
“The majority of our team are freshmen,” Sammons said. “It’s a huge transition for them. My co-captain, Emma, and I, we’ve tried to really bring them along and teach them the best we can. We have a really good relationship with them. Emma and I are like their chauffeurs.”
Though six of Calvary’s rotational players are underclassmen, the team is two wins away from a state championship.
The youthful Lions have shown grit, overcoming a 22-point halftime deficit in their opening playoff game to defeat Dallas Lutheran 48-38.
“Putting the hard work in has finally paid off,” Griffin said. “We’re a whole different team from the start of the year. When we started off, I would have never thought we’d make it this far. Now we’re here.”
A record of 7-1 in district play helped Calvary share the district crown with Thursday’s foe, North Dallas Adventist. After splitting their two regular season meetings, they will face off Thursday morning in a rubber match for a trip to Friday’s state championship game in Waco.
One of the Lions’ main focuses is their relentless pressure. Calvary racked up 21 steals in its come-from-behind victory over Dallas Lutheran.
“We play full-court pressure most of the time,” said head coach Todd Bramlett. “We’re going to come out and press you, we’re going to try to apply pressure to you. We believe that at the end of the game, we’re probably going to be in better shape, so we’re going to wear you down.”
Defense has been a barometer for the team’s success against Adventist in their previous meetings. The Lions tallied nine steals in their victory compared to two in the loss.
Bramlett, who took over the program in 2015, has guided the Lions to the state semifinals in five of his seven seasons but has yet to reach the championship final.
“We’re looking to take care of that trend this year,” Bramlett said. “You have to go to take care of business, but it’s fun. It needs to be an experience. You can’t go down there and be so nervous and focused on, ‘Oh my God, it’s the state championship.’ You have to go there, enjoy the experience and be present in it.”
To get over the hump and win the next two games, the team knows it will have to elevate its play.
“It’s going to take performances like our second half [against Dallas Lutheran],” Sammons said. “To never give up, to always go hard. We knew we weren’t done — we had a lot more to prove.”