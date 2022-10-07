Sanger quarterback Logan Lewis (18) and receiver Austin Shackelford (12) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the Indians' win over Mineral Wells earlier this season. Sanger beat Krum 35-28 in overtime Friday night for its first district win this year.
The Indians were dead to rights late in the fourth quarter when the Bobcats threw them a lifeline in the form of a very short punt that the Sanger special teams unit downed at the Krum 30-yard line.
The play almost ended in disaster, according to Sanger coach Rocky Smart.
“It accidentally hit him, and he fell on it,” Coach Smart said. “Our guy was going back to block for our returner, and I think he realized it hit him."
A theme throughout the game was penalties setting both teams back, with one instance coming on Sanger's game-tying drive. Bush made a truly impressive scamper to get into the end zone, but a holding call pushed the Indians back to the Krum 24-yard line.
Sanger buckled down and found the end zone on a two-yard run from senior quarterback Logan Lewis, the last of his three touchdowns on the night.
Lewis had a very specific reason for being able to perform that well.
“Weight room, if I'm being honest. Just getting into shape and being able to do that,” Lewis said.
Krum (1-5, 0-2) was able to build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on the back of senior running back Devrin Brown, who had two touchdowns.
Even when Sanger went on a run of 21 unanswered points, the Bobcats fought back, going for it on fourth down and completing a 33-yard pass to senior receiver Justin Wooten, who also had the touchdown to tie the score at 21.
One play later, Brown punched in from a yard out to give the Bobcats the lead with just a tick over five minutes left in the game.
All hope seemed to be lost on the next drive for Sanger. The Indian offense drove down to the Krum 26, but on fourth down the entire team thought the Bobcats had jumped offside and Lewis threw up a deep ball that went sailing out of bounds.
No flag was thrown, and it seemed all hope was lost. The game almost ended on an even crazier play.
Sophomore Bobcats quarterback Ty Taber had the ball snapped over his head twice in the red zone in their only overtime possession, with the second causing Taber to throw an errant pass that was picked off by Sanger’s senior safety Austin Shackleford.
Shackleford weaved his way from the 10-yard line to the 50 and looked like he was close to breaking free for a house call, but was taken down.
“I thought he had a chance, that would have been really awesome,” Smart said.
One of the biggest factors of the game was the visiting Sanger fans making their presence known. As the game began to shift, the band and visiting students broke out the tomahawk chop that seemed to truly rattle the Krum offense.
Sanger fed off the fans' energy throughout the game and appreciated the support from its sideline.
“It means a lot, and we have our student section, and he made sure everyone made it out to this game,” Lewis said.
Next up for Sanger (5-2, 1-2) is its bye week before an Oct. 21 area showdown with district leader Aubrey (5-2, 3-0).