Sanger celebration

Sanger quarterback Logan Lewis (18) and receiver Austin Shackelford (12) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the Indians' win over Mineral Wells earlier this season. Sanger beat Krum 35-28 in overtime Friday night for its first district win this year.

 Courtesy photo/Sanger ISD

KRUM — The Sanger Indians capped off a wild District 5-4A Division II game Friday night with a 2-yard overtime touchdown run from senior Steven Bush to spoil the Krum Bobcats' homecoming night 35-28.

The Indians were dead to rights late in the fourth quarter when the Bobcats threw them a lifeline in the form of a very short punt that the Sanger special teams unit downed at the Krum 30-yard line.

