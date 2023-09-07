The start of district play finally arrives Friday for eight of the 11 UIL volleyball teams across the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area.
While Class 4A squads Aubrey, Krum and Sanger will open their district slates a couple of weeks later on Sept. 22, the other eight squads dive into the most important contests of the season starting Friday. How they fare over the next nearly two months of matches will determine district champions, playoff participants and seeding.
The Record-Chronicle takes an early look at where all eight of those squads stack up ahead of their district openers.
District 5-6A
Braswell and Guyer, the two largest schools in our coverage area, are set to begin play in the typically stacked District 5-6A on Friday.
The two squads share the district with 6A state-ranked squads No. 3 McKinney Boyd (16-1) and No. 25 Allen (18-9), which look like two of 5-6A’s early front-runners. Prosper (20-6), Little Elm (19-6) and Prosper Rock Hill (19-9) have also gotten out to strong starts, while Braswell and Guyer are toward the district’s lower end record-wise thus far.
The Lady Bengals (14-10) have had an up-and-down start to the season after losing a large senior class full of key contributors from last year’s squad. Texas A&M commit Taryn Morris has emerged as the focal point offensively, while Eastern New Mexico pledge Abigayle Falefia has orchestrated the attack, and Alejandra Villa-Cochran, Jayla McDuffie and Kiara McDuffie have been key defensively.
The Lady Wildcats (6-12) have faced some early challenges this fall after graduating several key seniors of their own, including three who headed on to the collegiate ranks. Madelynn Hokanson has been a key force in the attack, while Colorado State pledge Jordyn Tynsky anchors the defense, and Ava Houser and Drew Bridges are the team’s top two in assists.
Time will tell how well the two squads are able to hold their own in the uber-competitive District 5-6A in their pursuit of playoff berths. Guyer begins that chase Friday at Prosper, while Braswell stays home to take on Rock Hill.
District 7-5A
The district with the most local teams, 7-5A is typically rife with competition for the four playoff spots and looks poised to be again this fall as Ryan, Denton High, Argyle and Lake Dallas all aim for the postseason.
No. 8-ranked Argyle (22-6) appears best positioned to be among the district’s top finishers to this point amid a strong start to the season. Abilene Christian commit Sydney Payne and Stephen F. Austin pledge Katherine Holtman have helped lead the way, while Jordyn Moore, Shaye Feely and Piper Mickenheim are also among the key contributors for a deep squad.
No. 17 Colleyville Heritage (24-8), the defending district and state champion, has already lost more matches than it did all of last season, but still looks like the Lady Eagles’ biggest district challenger in the district. Birdville (17-9), last year’s third-place finisher, could again present a challenge this fall after a solid start.
Both Denton High (21-7) and Ryan (19-11) look poised to factor into the playoff race significantly after finishing sixth and seventh, respectively, last season. Denton is led by UTEP pledge Lauren Perry, senior Grace Reinhardt and freshman libero Emily Redwine, while senior standouts Halli Keese, London Lancaster and Katelyn “KK” Haley are among Ryan’s key contributors.
Lake Dallas (12-11) has already improved on last year’s 9-21 showing and hopes to factor into the playoff race as well after finishing bottom of the district in eighth last fall. It will have to contend with the likes of Grapevine (9-15), Richland (10-7) and the other aforementioned squads to earn a postseason berth.
All four teams get district play started Friday as Ryan hosts Birdville, Denton hosts Richland, and Lake Dallas hosts Argyle. How it all ultimately shakes out will be fascinating to see as those four local squads all shoot for the playoffs with just four spots available.
District 10-3A
Then the smallest two area schools, Ponder and Pilot Point, will look to leave their mark in District 10-3A starting with Friday’s district openers.
Ranked No. 14 in all of Class 3A, Ponder (16-8) is among the district’s favorites alongside No. 13 Boyd (17-6) after the two teams shared the district title last year with Boyd taking the top playoff seed via tiebreaker. Ponder is led offensively by senior Philomina Klotz and sophomore Kennedy Simon, while senior Campbell Laney makes it all go as another of the team’s key contributors.
Boyd looks right on track to be close to last year’s 35-10 record and appears to be Ponder’s biggest competition for the district. Callisburg (17-6) could be a factor as well after finishing third in the district last season, while fourth-place finisher Sadler S&S Consolidated (18-11) looks to have another solid squad.
All four of those teams reached at least the second round of the playoffs last season as Boyd made the only run to Round 3. Ponder fell in the second round to eventual state champion Gunter, which has fallen out of the 3A rankings entirely this fall and was swept by the Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Pilot Point (1-16) is having another rough season after going 6-29-3 last year, including 1-12 in district with one of last season’s match results missing from its MaxPreps page. The Lady Cats’ lone reported district win came over Valley View (0-14), which continues to struggle this fall.
Both teams open their district slates at home Friday as Ponder hosts Whitesboro and Pilot Point welcomes Callisburg to town, beginning a nearly two-month-long pursuit of reaching the postseason and beyond.
