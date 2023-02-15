The state's top UIL basketball teams don't often meet during the first week of the playoffs, largely due to the bracket being laid out to keep top seeds from playing until at least the third round.
A conglomeration of factors such as loaded districts, injuries or just tough losses can bring those matchups out sooner that usual, though, which is exactly what has happened for two Denton-area girls basketball squads.
The 20th-ranked Braswell girls drew No. 3 South Grand Prairie in the second round — a rematch of last year's regional final — after the Lady Bengals finished just behind No. 19 Little Elm for the District 5-6A title.
No. 11 Sanger earned a Round 2 meeting with No. 10 Stephenville after the Honeybees finished second in their district behind No. 1 Glen Rose.
Circumstances like those make for fascinating matchups earlier than normal in the postseason. The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the challenges Braswell and Sanger will face in those games below.
No. 20 Braswell (27-7) vs. No. 3 South Grand Prairie (26-6)
The Lady Bengals earned their third meeting in the last two seasons with South Grand Prairie with a first-round playoff win, setting the stage for the teams' second straight playoff matchup.
Second-seeded Braswell first met the top-seeded Lady Warriors in last year's Class 6A Region I final, seeing its deepest playoff run in program history end with a 47-35 loss. The teams played again this season during nondistrict play in a competitive game South Grand Prairie won 32-29.
South Grand Prairie is playing without 6-foot-5 star post Adhel Tac, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury, according to the Dallas Morning News. She was South Grand Prairie's top scorer in last year's meeting and did not play in this year's nondistrict game.
Sophomore guard Taylor Barnes has emerged as a key player for the Lady Warriors this season and scored 22 points during their win over Braswell earlier this season. Four-star junior guard Taliyah Parker is also back in action after missing nearly two months with injury, according to the Morning News.
Slowing down the pair will be critical for the Lady Bengals to have a chance at upsetting one of the state's traditional powers. Guards Kennedy Evans, Da'Nae Crosby, Journey Taylor and Makayla Vation could all be among the players tasked with trying to slow Barnes and Parker down.
Offensively, getting posts Torie Sevier and Yves Cox rolling early will be crucial to success. Evans, an Oklahoma State pledge, is also an integral part of making it all work on offense with her combination of driving ability and outside shooting.
Cox led the way with 11 points in the teams' first meeting, while Evans had 10 and Sevier had an uncharacteristically tough night with two points.
Braswell enters the rematch after notching a 51-46 first-round win over Flower Mound in a game it largely controlled before the Lady Jaguars made things interesting with a furious run down the stretch. Evans scored 17 points in the contest, while Sevier had 16.
South Grand Prairie blew by Irving MacArthur for a 77-25 opening-round victory and has not lost a game since December.
It all sets the stage for a pivotal area round clash that will spell an early exit for one of the state's top-ranked 6A squads.
No. 11 Sanger (28-5) vs. No. 10 Stephenville (30-4)
Coming off their third straight district championship, the Lady Indians drew one of the tougher second-round matchups across the state in the 4A bracket.
Sanger has been ranked among the state's best 4A teams throughout the season and is set to face perhaps its toughest test to date against the Honeybees.
Stephenville's four losses on the year have come to a trio of highly-regarded squads — 2A No. 3 Lipan, 4A No. 9 Beeville Jones and twice to 4A No. 1 Glen Rose in district play. One of the Honeybees' best wins of the year came over 3A No. 14 Brock back in November in a 40-31 affair.
A defensive focus seems to define Stephenville's play style in allowing an average of just 26.8 points per game through its 34 contests. It has allowed 40-plus points just five times on the season, going 1-4 in those games with the lone victory a 48-42 triumph over Fort Worth Boswell.
The Honeybees have not boasted a particularly high-powered offense on the year in scoring 43.9 points per game, but they did post 66 points in a blowout first-round win over Snyder. Lillie Skiles poured in 23 points in the game and looks to be one of the team's top players, one Sanger will likely need to limit to have a chance at the victory.
For the Lady Indians, getting standout seniors Lexi Martin and Carly Schmucker involved early and often will be crucial. The pair have both surpassed 1,000 career points in their time with the program, Martin doing so from the guard spot while Schmucker thrives in the post.
Strong performances by the pair and key contributions from a few others could be enough to get the job done if Sanger's typically stout defense can hold its own. The Lady Indians have allowed just 29.9 points per game this season.
Sanger is looking to preserve its 14-game win streak and return to the regional tournament with a victory.
The only certainty, though, is that one team's journey will come to a close by the end of the night, while the other's aspirations will survive another round.
