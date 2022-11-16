The high school football playoffs continue this week as the area round of action commences on the UIL side.
Seven Denton-area teams entered the playoffs, but just three remain after the opening round of games. Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey look to keep their seasons alive Friday and Saturday in a trio of games strewn across the state.
The three squads were also the area's only three UIL teams to finish the regular season ranked in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's rankings for their respective classifications. Argyle was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A Division II's final rankings while Guyer came in at No. 6 in 6A and Aubrey 10th in 4A-DII.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down each team's second-round playoff matchup:
No. 1 Guyer (11-0) vs. No. 1 Highland Park (11-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
It's difficult to find a playoff matchup anywhere in the state this week with more intrigue than the Wildcats' showdown with the Scots.
For starters, it pits two undefeated teams that have been ranked among the 20 best in the state all season long against each other. Guyer retained its preseason No. 6 ranking in 6A all season long while the Scots started 20th and finished at No. 16.
The game also features two of the Dallas area's top quarterbacks in Guyer's Jackson Arnold and Highland Park's Brennan Storer.
Arnold ranks fifth in the area with 2,567 passing yards on the year, completing 68.2% of his passes for 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Storer's 2,698 passing yards rank just ahead of Arnold, good enough for fourth in the area to complement a 64.9% completion rate, 32 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
The two lead high-powered offenses that average a combined 89 points per game (45 for Guyer, 44 for the Scots). It's a reality that makes for what could be a shootout won by whichever team possesses the ball last.
No. 1 Argyle (11-0) vs. No. 2 Wichita Falls Rider (8-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Ram Stadium in Mineral Wells
Another of the state's few remaining undefeated teams, the Eagles have had no trouble acclimating in their first season at the 5A level.
Argyle opened the season ranked sixth in all of 5A-DII after two weeks amid a run of knocking off three of the division's preseason top 15 teams. The Eagles have held onto that ranking ever since in rolling to their 13th district title in the last 14 years and running their home win streak up to 55 straight games.
Amid all of that success, one of Argyle's few weak points this fall has been an inconsistent passing game.
The Eagles have rotated between John Gailey and Jacob Robinson as their two most used quarterbacks with Gailey seeing more of the starting time the last few weeks. He was efficient in last week's first-round win over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt, completing 8 of 10 pass attempts for 151 yards and four touchdowns.
Finding more success passing the ball to compliment its run game will be crucial for Argyle as it progresses deeper into the playoffs. Success through the air could be key to keeping up with a potent Rider offense that averages 42.2 points per game.
No. 1 Aubrey (9-2) vs. No. 2 Center (8-3)
6 p.m. Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
Finishing out the week for area squads, the Chaparrals head into their second-round matchup on an eight-game win streak since dropping two nondistrict games early on.
Last week's dominant 63-12 victory over Dallas Lincoln was the latest in a string of comfortable wins for Aubrey, which has prevailed by an average margin of 47.1 points per game in their eight straight victories.
The Chaps' methodical Slot-T offense has been a key part of that success all season. Running backs Emerson Cagle, Kai Bagley and LaBraylon Bell have led the way in combining for 251 carries for 2,466 yards and 32 touchdowns. They are among 14 players who have scored at least one rushing touchdown for Aubrey this fall.
Continued success on the ground should be conducive to success against a Center offense that likes to score often at 53.7 points per game this fall. Keeping such an attack off the field as much as possible with their methodical approach would bode well for the Chaps' chances of advancing to the regional round.