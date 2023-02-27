March is here — well, almost — and the month's trademark high-stakes basketball is fast approaching.
Although Selection Sunday for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments is still just under two weeks away and March Madness set to ensue not long after, there are still plenty of pivotal basketball games to come between now and then.
The UIL high school basketball playoffs are well underway with the girls hoops state tournaments taking place this week, while boys teams have entered the second of three weeks of postseason play. The stakes remain high with teams inching closer in their pursuits of elusive state championships.
While Denton-area girls teams are done for the season, three area squads remain in the running on the boys side. Each faces a tough third-round matchup Tuesday with a spot in their respective regional tournaments on the line.
The Denton Record-Chronicle analyzes all three of the contests below.
No. 14 Aubrey (29-6) vs. Van Alstyne (20-16)
In largely unfamiliar territory amid what's already the deepest playoff run in program history, the Chaparrals know their third-round foe inside out.
Aubrey has squared off with Van Alstyne twice this season with the two duking it out in District 11-4A. The Chaps prevailed in a pair of close contests, winning the first 51-49 and the second 69-60 as they shared the district championship with Anna before entering the playoffs as the district's second seed.
The Panthers came out of district play tied for third place at 5-5, taking 11-4A's third seed into the playoffs after winning their tiebreaker game with Celina.
The Chaps' head-to-head wins and overall more successful track record should rightly inspire confidence heading into the contest, but the Panthers present a tough matchup nonetheless.
Van Alstyne pulled off a pair of seeding upsets in the first two rounds, rolling past second-seeded Arlington Summit International Prep in Round 1 before taking a 55-46 second-round win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills. The Panthers have also won six of their last seven contests with the lone loss coming to state-ranked Anna.
Carson Brown and Riley Dancer are two Van Alstyne players to watch out for in the game. Brown averaged 22.5 points per game during the teams' first two contests this season, while Dancer posted 13.5 per game. Their effectiveness could go a long way toward determining the game's outcome.
If the teams' first two battles are any indication, a third close game may well be in store. Time will tell whether Aubrey can surmount the age-old adage on the difficulty of beating a good team three times.
Krum (25-11) vs. No. 25 Wichita Falls Hirschi (17-12)
After winning each of their first two playoff games by 17 points, the Bobcats face perhaps their toughest test yet in taking on state-ranked Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Krum, which won the District 8-4A title by two games after posting a 9-1 record, rolled through the first two rounds with wins over fourth-seeded Sanger and second seed Snyder. The Bobcats enter the contest having won 11 of their last 12 games.
Hirschi, meanwhile, has won 11 straight heading into Tuesday, including an undefeated District 7-4A title. The Huskies swept their season series with Sanger by an average margin of 22.5 points and also beat Krum's district mate Lake Worth 48-43 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Krum's up-tempo style is set to clash with a Hirschi team that appears to be a bit more methodical.
The Huskies are averaging 49.0 points per game on the season, having scored 48 and 46 points in their first two playoff games. The Bobcats' season scoring average is nearly eight points higher at 56.8 points per game, which they narrowly eclipsed in each of the first two rounds with 57 and 59 points.
It all makes for a fascinating matchup between what appear to be two fairly evenly-matched squads. A win over Hirschi would propel Krum to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, a rather lengthy dry spell for the five-time state champions.
No. 8 Ponder (31-5) vs. No. 1 Dallas Madison (24-13)
Rounding out the slate is a rematch of last year's Class 3A regional quarterfinal bout.
The Lions fell 62-43 to the Trojans in last year's playoff meeting, a win that continued Madison's deep playoff run that ended with a state championship. The Trojans pulled away to a sizeable lead early and staved off Ponder the rest of the way in the contest.
Madison was the state's top-ranked team at the time and finished this year's regular season once again atop the 3A rankings. Ponder was ranked No. 21 in the last 2021-22 poll, finishing this year's regular season at No. 8 in the classification.
Despite more than doubling its loss total from last year, Madison went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked 3A team and posted a 14-0 record in district play. Its high-powered offense is averaging nearly 72 points per game, including an 81-51 Round 1 victory over Denton-area squad Pilot Point.
Ponder built on last year's 31-4 showing with a nearly identical performance record-wise so far this season at 31-5. The Lions' higher ranking is reflective of a strong nondistrict slate where they faced off with several state-ranked foes, notching a pair of wins over 3A No. 10 Brock along with taking a tough loss to 4A No. 16 Bullard.
Whether Ponder is ultimately able to turn the tide against Madison remains to be seen, but the rematch certainly makes for an intriguing matchup.
