Ponder's Graham Whitewood (3) attempts to evade tacklers during the Lions' area showdown with Krum at Lion Stadium last week.

 Al Key/DRC

After Ryan's Thursday night matchup with Saginaw, the other 10 Denton-area high school football teams are set to play Friday.

Guyer and Braswell open play in the stout District 5-6A, while eight other area squads play their final nondistrict contests. Five area teams aim to remain unbeaten as Guyer, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder all enter the week at 3-0.

Denton’s Coco Brown (34) breaks a tackle on his way to a 33-yard touchdown during the Broncos' 21-20 win over Saginaw Chisholm Trail Sept. 2.
Krum's Kobey Wall (3) snatches the ball away from Ponder wide receiver Case Peacock (10) for an interception during the teams' game at Lion Stadium last week.

