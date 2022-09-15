After Ryan's Thursday night matchup with Saginaw, the other 10 Denton-area high school football teams are set to play Friday.
Guyer and Braswell open play in the stout District 5-6A, while eight other area squads play their final nondistrict contests. Five area teams aim to remain unbeaten as Guyer, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder all enter the week at 3-0.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks some of the key points in all 10 of Friday's games below.
Braswell (2-1) at Prosper Rock Hill (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Bengals' hot start cooled off a bit last week when they allowed a program record 79 points in a blowout loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Braswell entered the contest scoring an average of 46.5 points per game while allowing just 20.5. It was limited to just 20 points and 290 yards of total offense last Friday and failed to find much consistent production offensively as its defense struggled.
The Bengals will need to up their game on both sides of the ball to rebound in their district opener against Prosper Rock Hill.
Guyer (3-0) vs. Prosper (3-0), 7 p.m.
After having no problem dispatching three of the state's top-ranked 6A and 5A-DI teams, the Wildcats face perhaps their biggest test thus far in opening district play against Prosper.
Ranked No. 6 in all of Class 6A, Guyer plays host to the No. 19 Eagles Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Prosper is fresh off upsetting then-No. 8 Rockwall last week in a 19-11 victory.
How well the Wildcats' potent offense fares against a stout Prosper defense that has allowed just 12.7 points per game this fall will be crucial in who comes out on top.
Denton (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3), 7 p.m.
Splitting a pair of close games over the season's first two weeks showed signs of early growth for the Broncos, which have won just one game each of the last two seasons.
Denton suffered a setback last week with a 54-19 loss to a strong Everman team that pushed defending 4A-DI state champion Stephenville to the brink a week prior. Star running back Coco Brown was a bright spot in the loss with 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Getting Brown and the run game established early will be key this week against a Gainesville team that has allowed an average of 44.3 points per game.
Argyle (3-0) vs. Montgomery (0-3), 7 p.m.
Three consecutive impressive wins over some of the top-ranked 5A-DII teams have the Eagles atop the classification's rankings through three weeks.
Argyle wraps up nondistrict play with a neutral site contest at UMHB's Crusader Stadium against a struggling Montgomery (Texas) team that has surrendered 35 or more points in each of its three losses. The Eagles, meanwhile, are averaging 41.3 points per game behind a stout run game and some big plays through the air.
More of the same should be more than enough for Argyle to enter its district slate unblemished.
Lake Dallas (3-0) at Grand Prairie (0-3), 7 p.m.
A veteran Lake Dallas team with nine returning starters has reaped the rewards of its experience so far this fall.
The Falcons have posted a trio of strong performances on both sides of the ball, scoring 34.7 points per game while allowing just 15.7 per game. Those performances have Lake Dallas out to its best start since opening the 2013 season with four consecutive victories.
The Falcons have a chance to match that total this week against a sputtering Grand Prairie team that's lost its first three contests by an average margin of 41 points.
Aubrey (1-2) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
After posting their deepest playoff run in program history last fall, the Chaparrals have faced some early struggles in 2022.
They have missed star running back Braylon Colgrove the last two weeks after he suffered a leg injury in the Chaps' season-opening win over Sunnyvale. Finding consistent offense has been a challenge since then with running back Emerson Cagle shouldering much of the load.
Aubrey aims to end nondistrict play on a high note against a Panther Creek program that has taken some early lumps in its first year of varsity football.
Krum (1-2) at Caddo Mills (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
After a 41-16 loss to Whitesboro in its season opener, Krum has shown some promising signs with a close win over Burkburnett and narrow loss to Ponder the last two weeks.
The Bobcats' offense exploded for 51 points last Friday as quarterback Ty Taber threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Devrin Brown added 156 rushing yards and two scores. Although those performances came against a Ponder defense that has struggled to get stops the last two weeks, allowing 59 points per game, the increased offensive production is a step in the right direction.
Continuing its success on that side of the ball while tightening up the defense will be key for Krum to knock off a streaking Caddo Mills team.
Sanger (3-0) vs. Mineral Wells (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Three consecutive competitive games have gone Sanger's way to start the season with an average margin of victory of just eight points across its first three contests.
The Indians rallied with two second-half touchdowns and two-point conversions to edge past Nevada Community 29-28 last week. The run game has been a strength early with running back Steven Bush up to 58 carries for 331 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Continued success running the ball could be crucial to limiting Mineral Wells' offensive opportunities Friday after it scored 50-plus points in its first two games before posting 28 in its win over Benbrook last week.
Pilot Point (1-2) vs. Bells (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Bearcats have lost two straight after a season-opening win over Callisburg.
They were shutout by Plainview (Okla.) two weeks ago before falling 21-18 to Farmersville last Friday. Quarterback Wyatt Smith threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the latter defeat as wide receiver Asten Kirby hauled in 10 passes for 112 yards and one score.
Channeling more of that success on a consistent basis will be key going forward, especially as Pilot Point hosts a Bells team that averages 37.7 points per game.
Ponder (3-0) at Godley (1-2), 7 p.m.
After winning just four games all of last season, the Lions have a chance to match that total before facing a single district opponent.
They have been led by an avalanche of offense averaging 63.3 points per game this fall while struggling defensively the last two weeks. Quarterback Clifton Cooper is already up to 1,506 passing yards for 19 touchdowns on an uber-efficient 76.2% completion percentage in Ponder's high-tempo offense.
Improvement on the defensive side of the ball would be ideal as the Lions enter district play after facing Godley, but so far it appears Ponder's success will be determined by whether it can outscore opponents.