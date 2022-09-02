Braswell practice
The Braswell High School varsity football team practices at Carrico Stadium on Monday. The Bengals are set to play their first game in the new stadium tonight.

Many in the football world say teams see their most dramatic growth of the season between their first and second games.

As high school football teams enter their Week 2 matchups, players have gained valuable experience together, and coaches have plenty of film to make corrections from. All 11 Denton-area teams are set to put that work into practice tonight when they square off with their next non-district opponents.

