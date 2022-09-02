Many in the football world say teams see their most dramatic growth of the season between their first and second games.
As high school football teams enter their Week 2 matchups, players have gained valuable experience together, and coaches have plenty of film to make corrections from. All 11 Denton-area teams are set to put that work into practice tonight when they square off with their next non-district opponents.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has broken down some of the key points to all 11 games below.
Braswell vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m.
History will be made tonight when the Bengals host Fossil Ridge in the first game played at the new Carrico Stadium. The venue is named for local legend Bill Carrico, whose legacy lives on in Denton after he spent more than three decades helping shape the city as a football player, coach and administrator.
As for the on-field matchup, one of the more intriguing features is the two sides’ stout run games. Jaylon Burton supplied 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Braswell’s 45-20 win over Haslet Eaton, while the Panthers were paced by Landen Chambers’ 141 yards and two scores. Whichever team can control the trenches to a greater extent will have a strong chance of prevailing.
Guyer at Aledo, 7:30 p.m.
Coming off a dominant 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath, the Wildcats have shown few signs of slowing down from last year’s Class 6A Division II state title game appearance. Taking on the No. 9 team in all of 5A-DI presents them with another stout opponent.
Guyer’s defensive backfield should once again be key in this one. The trio of four-star recruits in Peyton Bowen, Eli Bowen and Ryan Yaites combined to wreak havoc on the Hawks last week and may well repeat the performance against an Aledo team that struggled for offense in a 24-17 loss to Parish Episcopal.
Ryan vs. Bryant (Ark.) in Shreveport, 7:30 p.m.
One of the more intriguing matchups of the week pits the perennially contending Raiders against a Bryant team that has won the last four state championships in Arkansas’ largest classification.
The Hornets took a 38-17 in-state win over Benton (Ark.) last week while Ryan suffered a somewhat surprising 34-33 neutral-site loss to 6A foe New Braunfels. How well a young Raiders defense rallies from surrendering 20 unanswered points to the Unicorns in the second half will go a long way toward determining how this one shakes out.
Denton at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m.
After suffering through consecutive one-win campaigns the last two seasons, the Broncos showed some promising signs last week in their 43-42 defeat against Carrollton Newman Smith.
It was just the second time Denton has scored more than 40 points in a game since 2019 as star running back Coco Brown led the way with 151 yards and one touchdown. A late-game injury to quarterback Lawson Floyd provides some uncertainty as to how the offense will fare this week.
Argyle at Lucas Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m.
A marquee matchups between two of the top-ranked teams in 5A-DII, this one could provide some fireworks.
The No. 5 Eagles travel to take on No. 2 Lovejoy a week after earning some revenge with a 37-18 win over preseason No. 13 Melissa. Argyle’s game against the Leopards will be its first test against a returning 5A-DII team as it shared a district with the Cardinals in 4A-DII last fall. This one will be a useful early barometer for where the Eagles stand in their new classification.
Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Centennial, 7 p.m.
An experienced Falcons team aims for a 2-0 start after dominating Greenville 34-7 last week.
Lake Dallas had 437 yards of total offense to the Lions’ 91 and was led by an efficient outing from quarterback Cade Bortnem, who has taken over for the graduated Brendan Sorsby. How well the Falcons can produce against a Centennial defense that shut out Richardson 31-0 last week and held it to 91 yards remains to be seen.
Aubrey vs. Anna, 7:30 p.m.
Two of the best 4A-DII teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area squaring off makes for a fun Week 2 matchup.
Coming in at No. 3 in The Dallas Morning News’ 4A/3A area poll, the Chaparrals are fresh off a 28-24 scare against Sunnyvale in which they needed a last-minute touchdown to prevail. They will face the Morning News’ No. 2 team this week after Anna topped Decatur 54-35 last week. How well the Chaps’ Wing-T offense can function and slow this one down will go a long way toward determining the outcome.
Krum vs. Burkburnett, 7:30 p.m.
A tough 41-13 Week 1 loss to Whitesboro has the Bobcats hoping for a better showing this time around.
Running back Devrin Brown was one of Krum’s bright spots. He posted 133 rushing yards last week and racked up 1,188 yards and 10 scores last season. How well he can get going against Burkburnett, which beat Bridgeport 62-24 last week, will be pivotal to the Bobcats’ chances at a win.
Sanger vs. Ferris, 7:30 p.m.
A strong offensive performance in a 49-35 Week 1 win over Benbrook has the Indians off to a strong start heading into their meeting with Ferris.
Running back Steven Bush was the catalyst with 16 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns. He and Sanger’s other options on the ground could once again be critical in taking on a Ferris team that allowed 389 rushing yards last week in a 36-30 overtime loss to Lake Worth.
Pilot Point vs. Plainview, 7:30 p.m.
A solid 28-13 Week 1 victory over Callisburg takes the Bearcats into an intriguing matchup with Plainview (Okla.).
It’s the Indians’ season opener after they scrimmaged with Ada last week. Pilot Point wide receiver Asten Kirby will be a player to watch after racking up nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown last week. How well Bearcat quarterback Wyatt Smith can distribute the ball to Kriby and his other targets will be key to the team’s chances.
Ponder vs. Fort Worth Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.
A week after an offensive explosion fueled the Lions’ 64-14 win over Valley View, they will hope for more of the same against Dunbar.
Ponder led the contest 57-0 at halftime and was led by 505 passing yards and seven touchdowns from quarterback Clifton Cooper, son of coach Kyle Cooper. Taking on a Dunbar defense that surrendered 45 points in a loss to Wilmer-Hutchins last week could provide a recipe for more success in Week 2.