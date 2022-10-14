Wingard and Acuna graphic
Braswell's Macy Wingard, left, and Aleksandr Acuna each took home individual titles at the District 5-6A cross country meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The pair were among several Bengals who advanced to compete at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock.

 John Fields/DRC

McKINNEY — Macy Wingard had one thought on her mind heading into Friday’s District 5-6A cross country meet — victory.

The Braswell freshman achieved just that on a brisk morning at Myers Park, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21.10 seconds to take the girls individual title. The time was just under six seconds off Wingard’s personal best and more than 36 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Macy Wingard after 5-6A win
Braswell freshman Macy Wingard poses after winning the District 5-6A girls individual championship Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. She finished with a time of 17:21.1 to pick up her fifth victory in seven meets this fall.
Braswell's Aleksandr Acuna
Braswell cross country runner Aleksandr Acuna shows off his medal for the Bengals' boys team placing third at the District 5-6A meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. Acuna won the boys event individually to help lead Braswell's boys team to its first-ever regionals appearance.
Braswell boys XC team
Braswell cross country runners, from left, Spencer Lawson, Christian Davenport, Isaiah Forgey, Luke Lopez, Aleksandr Acuna, Joseph Arrona and Anthony Ignacio pose with their medals for taking third place at the District 5-6A meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The Bengals' finish secured the boys team's first-ever regionals appearance.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

