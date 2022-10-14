Braswell's Macy Wingard, left, and Aleksandr Acuna each took home individual titles at the District 5-6A cross country meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The pair were among several Bengals who advanced to compete at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock.
Braswell cross country runners, from left, Spencer Lawson, Christian Davenport, Isaiah Forgey, Luke Lopez, Aleksandr Acuna, Joseph Arrona and Anthony Ignacio pose with their medals for taking third place at the District 5-6A meet Friday at Myers Park in McKinney. The Bengals' finish secured the boys team's first-ever regionals appearance.
McKINNEY — Macy Wingard had one thought on her mind heading into Friday’s District 5-6A cross country meet — victory.
The Braswell freshman achieved just that on a brisk morning at Myers Park, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21.10 seconds to take the girls individual title. The time was just under six seconds off Wingard’s personal best and more than 36 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
“This is the moment I’ve been training for,” Wingard said. “Every night I think about this, and I wanted to win so bad. I’m very competitive, and all my training has led up to this.”
With the victory, Wingard also avenged a defeat to Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson, who entered the meet with the fastest time in the district. Johnson posted a 17:08.8 at the Marcus Coach T Invitational in September to top Wingard’s second-place personal best of 17:15.3, giving Wingard one of her two non-first place finishes in now seven races this fall.
“The last loss was actually a success for me, because that was almost a minute of a PR,” Wingard said. “This next time I was just wanting to win and come back with it.”
Going into the race, Wingard said she originally planned to stay neck-and-neck with Johnson before attempting a late pass. She ended up pulling ahead early, though, extending her lead by several paces over the race’s second mile and continuing to hold a substantial edge the rest of the way.
Wingard’s fast start was fueled by some pre-race nerves that quickly turned to excitement.
“My strategy originally was to stay right with her and then in the end try and pass her, because last time she beat me,” Wingard said. “I was really nervous before the race, and those nerves typically turn to excitement and energy as soon as I start. As soon as I started, I was feeling much more confident and ready to go.”
Wingard was not the only Braswell runner to come out with a victory as sophomore Aleksandr Acuna finished in 15:09.2 to win the boys individual title, over 17 seconds faster than his previous personal best.
Acuna came into the race with the second-best time in the district before besting Prosper’s Jack Johnston, who finished second at 15:23.0 after entering the race with the district’s top time.
Acuna’s performance, along with junior Joseph Arrona’s (15:55.6) sixth-place finish, helped Braswell’s boys team place third overall and secure an appearance at the Class 6A Region I meet. It will be the team’s first-ever regionals trip.
“It really made me feel like I was a team leader,” Acuna said of his win. “I was working really hard for my team so that we could make it to regionals for the first time.
“We haven’t had the whole team make it out before. We usually just have maybe one or two people make it out individually. This really makes me feel great because we can finally have our whole boys team out.”
The Braswell boys will be joined there by Wingard and Braswell freshman Kylie Acuna, Aleksandr’s sister, as both made the top 10 cutoff with Kylie’s ninth-place finish in 19:11.2. Guyer’s Eliana Perks also qualified for regionals individually with a time of 18:33.1, good enough for fourth place.
The 6A Region I meet is set for Oct. 24 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock, Texas. Braswell coach Gary Brown is excited for the opportunity to have so many athletes competing at the event.
“We’re going to tell them to go compete and whatever happens, happens,” Brown said. “We want to win, we want to place, and we want to go to state, but we just want ‘em to go compete, have a good time, and we’ll see what happens.”
