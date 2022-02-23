FRISCO — In the closing minutes of a taut, one-possession Class 6A Region I quarterfinal, Jazmyne Jackson tossed up an ill-fated floater that would have given Braswell some breathing room.
When it rimmed out — giving eighth-ranked and 2021 state semifinalist Plano East a chance at a go-ahead bucket — Jackson was confident she'd atone for the open miss.
She did.
Braswell, experiencing the deepest postseason run in the program's six-year history, showed a collective poise in its 57-44 win over the Panthers on Tuesday at Frisco Ready High School.
Every time Plano East made a run, Braswell (33-2) answered before it could relinquish its lead.
When the Bengals got to the charity stripe, they converted (17 for 18).
Jackson, Torie Sevier and Danae Crosby hit all six of their late free-throws to hold off Plano East and advance to Friday's regional semifinals against Hurst. L.D. Bel (29-8)l. Tip-off is slated at 8 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
"I was impressed. I'm very proud," said Braswell coach Lisa Williams, whose team overcame a stretch of late turnovers. "There were several times they could have given up, but they fought all game long."
Jackson agreed.
"The offense wasn't flowing the way I wanted it to," said Jackson, a Grambling signee. "But if I knew if we played our game, we'd get there. We're still making history."
LSU recruit Alisa Williams helped Braswell lead most of the night, totaling a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The 6-foot-2 wing did most of her damage from the outside, spearheading the Bengals' early 14-5 lead with a varsity of jumpers.
Sevier, a 6-foot-3 junior post, continued her recent tear with 14 points.
Braswell's defensive length was also a problem for Plano East, which has a star of its own in SMU recruit Donavia Hall.
Hall had a team-high 21 points for the Plano East, which lost star and future Oklahoma guard Kayla Cooper to a knee injury earlier in the season.
Hall helped fuel multiple Plano East spurts. When the Panthers cut Braswell's lead to 36-35 in the third quarter, Kennedy Evans immediately answered with a corner 3-pointer.
It was that kind of night for Braswell.
"Plano East is a good team, I just think we executed a little better tonight," Jackson said.
