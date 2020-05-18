EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the best storylines from Denton-area teams in 2019-20. This multiple-part series will include the top five storylines along with three honorable mention storylines. The first installment of this series begins today.
For the past three years, Braswell had been waiting to burst onto the scene.
When the school opened in 2016, Braswell head coach Cody Moore knew the immense potential his program possessed.
After winning just two games through their first two seasons, the Bengals looked as though they had all the pieces in place for a monster 2019 campaign. They did, and soon enough, Moore’s vision for Braswell began to come together.
In Week 1, the Bengals knocked off then-No. 7 Red Oak in a massive upset, setting the stage for a storybook season.
Despite losing its next two games, Braswell bounced back and ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. The Bengals picked up a crucial 59-51 triple-overtime victory over Lucas Lovejoy in Week 5, giving Braswell a chance to win a district title.
The Bengals capitalized on that opportunity, going on the road in Week 11 to blast Denison 47-18. With the win, Braswell clinched a share of its first district title in school history.
“I don’t know that I have the words,” Moore said after the victory. “I was looking at our trophy case this morning, and it was just a little over two years ago that we won our first game. I’m just very proud of our program, and the two senior classes that came before have as much ownership in this as any of us.”
But the Bengals didn’t stop there.
Braswell knocked off Corsicana 49-28 in the bi-district round, winning its first playoff game. Quarterback Greyson Thompson threw for 278 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns in the win, which was on the Bengals’ home turf at C.H. Collins.
Braswell’s magical run ended the following week against Red Oak in the area round, but not without a furious comeback attempt.
When the dust finally settled on the season, the Bengals finished with a 9-3 record and had a message for the rest of the state.
Braswell had arrived.
“When we have a chance to step back and reflect, our kids will see how much they’ve accomplished,” Moore said after the loss to Red Oak. “They’ve done so much for this community and school. It can never be underestimated, and it can never be taken away.”