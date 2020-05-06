EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the most memorable high school football games from 2019. This multiple-part series will include the top five games from last season with three honorable mention games. The series continues today.
No. 3: Braswell vs. Lucas Lovejoy, Week 5
Braswell had been looking for a signature victory since the school opened in 2016.
And in Week 5 of 2019, after three overtimes, the Bengals loudly announced to the rest of the state that they had arrived.
Braswell withstood a furious second-half rally by Lucas Lovejoy after blowing a 17-0 first-half lead. The Leopards scored 24 unanswered points in the second half and outscored Braswell 30-16 in the final two quarters.
The Bengals tied the game at 37 with 2:19 remaining on a 2-yard rush by Cameron Lara, but Lovejoy quickly made things interesting. The Leopards marched down to the Braswell 32-yard line, and with seconds remaining, attempted a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
The kick fell short, though, sending the game into overtime.
Greyson Thompson scored on a 1-yard rush in the first extra period, but Lovejoy responded with a 24-yard pass to push the game into a second overtime.
Both sides traded touchdowns in the second overtime. In the third overtime, Tristan McClary’s touchdown followed by a Jaylon Banks 2-point conversion reception put Braswell up 59-51.
The Leopards had a chance to answer yet again, but Amari Banks sacked Lovejoy quarterback R.W. Rucker on fourth down to end the game.
“That was a great football game,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said in his postgame interview. “I don’t even know where you start. It kind of seems surreal right now. We jumped out to a couple-touchdown lead, and a program like Lovejoy isn’t going to lay down. They’re a great program.
“I can’t explain how proud I am of our guys tonight. We didn’t get into the playoffs with this game, but it’s a win. It’s all the things we talked about for three or four years. Being able to handle adversity and go win a football game. It’s what we’ve worked for since we opened.”
When the dust settled, Braswell and Lovejoy combined for 1,079 total yards of offense and 110 total points.
Thompson finished the game 16-for-25 with 391 yards and five total touchdowns. Receiver Cam Smith caught eight passes for 181 yards and two scores.
The Bengals went on to win their next six games, including their first playoff game in school history.
Braswell ended its 2019 campaign 9-3 overall and won a share of its first district title. The Bengals’ victory against Lovejoy was no doubt a springboard for their success later in the season.
“At the beginning of the year I said that we had to get over that hump,” Moore said. “You have to have things like this happen. You’ve got to believe when the chips are down. We continue to build our fight and continue our progression of this program. This was awesome.”