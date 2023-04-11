New Braswell coach Kent Laster

Kent Laster is set to take over as Braswell's second-ever head football coach after successful stints leading the programs at Little Rock Central High and Waco University High.

 Courtesy photo/Waco ISD

Kent Laster is set to become Braswell's second-ever head football coach after news broke Monday that he would take the job.

Laster is coming off successful stints leading upswings at a pair of struggling programs in Little Rock Central High and Waco University High, guiding the pair to impressive turnarounds and postseason success. He takes over for former coach Cody Moore, who resigned in March after leading Braswell through its first seven seasons of existence.

