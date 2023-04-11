Kent Laster is set to become Braswell's second-ever head football coach after news broke Monday that he would take the job.
Laster is coming off successful stints leading upswings at a pair of struggling programs in Little Rock Central High and Waco University High, guiding the pair to impressive turnarounds and postseason success. He takes over for former coach Cody Moore, who resigned in March after leading Braswell through its first seven seasons of existence.
The Bengals' new leader chatted with the Denton Record-Chronicle about his coaching background, bond with Guyer coach Reed Heim and early plans at Braswell, among other topics.
Laster's answers are included below, with edits for length and clarity.
Q: What made Braswell the right fit for you?
A: I knew a little bit about the school because I lived in Little Elm not far away when it was going up. Once it was built and they opened it, for the first couple of years I was kind of around it, knew about it and it looked like it had great facilities. It just looked like a really nice place.
What made it more attractive was once I got into the process with [Decorian] Hailey, the school's principal, and Joey Florence, the district athletic director. Those two together with their admin team really made me feel comfortable and feel supported and that Braswell was a place that I'd obviously have great people to work with, great mentors and great support.
Q: Braswell is still a relatively young program that's now played seven seasons of varsity football. What challenges does taking over a program at that stage present?
A: As a program, I understand that they're seeking to establish consistency. Winning year in and year out, making the playoffs, making a run in the playoffs, those kinds of things.
I've kind of been in this position before. I was at Frisco Heritage when we started that program in 2009. We had a lot of those growing pains, but once we got it going, we were very competitive.
I think it's a great opportunity, and it's rife with possibility with this being one of the fastest-growing areas in the state and country in that whole 380 corridor with so many families and athletes there.
Q: What do you hope to bring to Braswell?
A: What I seek to do is to help provide a sense of community and a sense of uniqueness within the feeder pattern that feeds the elementary schools, the middle schools and the high school itself, so that the community will have a sense of distinction within that school district.
You already have schools that have that with Ryan, Guyer and Denton High, but I think there's a great opportunity to have that distinction at Braswell High School. That's in all areas — a sense of community, a sense of academic excellence and athletic excellence.
I just want to help instill in this program a sense of character, accountability and stability in our players, playing with grit and tenacity. Like I always say, kind of a mantra that I've developed for life and football, is we're just going to keep chopping wood.
Q: You and Guyer coach Reed Heim went to high school together at Lake Highlands. How has your relationship developed, and what will it be like to coach against him?
A: I'm proud of Reed. We went to high school together, and I'm older than him so it wasn't like we were really close. When I was a senior he was a sophomore. We were on the [football] team together, but we really didn't hang out.
Our relationship and friendship really blossomed when we both graduated from college and started [coaching] in the college ranks. ... We both moved around and got valuable experience. Experience concerning life and experience being around great coaches.
We spent time at coaching conventions just talking life and football, all kinds of stuff. He's just one of my really good friends, and he happens to be the head football coach at another high school that we have to play. When I stop and I really think about it, it's really incredible that two guys from our high school program would be head coaches in the same district. And we're friends. We're tight.
I haven't really taken a lot of time to let it sink in, but it's pretty incredible.
Q: How has your coaching background shaped you into the coach you are today, particularly as a head coach at Little Rock Central High and Waco University High?
A: [The University High] job taught me a lot. It taught me a lot about how it really can be done if you keep faith and just keep your blinders on, don't listen to the outside noise and stay the course. That's what we did, because we had every kind of adversity, every kind of reason to doubt was there.
Those two programs taught me a lot. Now, moving to a Braswell where I know they haven't been as successful as they've wanted to be, but you have resources. You have over 300 football athletes, you have facilities, you have support, you have a community that's growing. You have all the ingredients to be successful.
Q: What are your top priorities as you hit the ground running at Braswell?
A: I'm hitting the ground running, that's for sure.
The first thing I have to do is meet the coaches and the kids, let them know who I am and get to know them. Just take my time a little bit although we have a short time already being April. Just trying to quickly establish the coaching staff, those that return and those we have to hire.
That's really it, just get infused in the school and community. That starts at the elementary and middle schools all the way up into the high school. Have a presence among our feeder pattern.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.