Braswell had its chances on Thursday night against Keller.
After taking a 23-20 lead in the third quarter on the back of a Keegan Byrd 8-yard run, the Bengals were in the driver’s seat.
That is, until penalties, turnovers and costly miscues did them in.
Braswell committed nine penalties for 92 yards and turned the ball over three times, but the knockout blow came on a 90-yard pass from Keller’s Tre Guerra to Amarion Henry, as the Bengals stumbled in a 27-23 loss.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way on offense,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “I knew [Keller] was going to make it tough on us. And they did. It just seemed like every time we got something good and we got in a good rhythm, there was a penalty.”
“Way too many penalties. Way too many turnovers. Those are the two things that we preach constantly.”
Braswell jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter via two touchdown passes from Byrd to Ja’Ryan Wallace. Two of those scores came on fourth down.
But Keller fired back in the first quarter with a pair of touchdown passes that evened things up, including a 61-yard pass from quarterback Tre’ Guerra to Tre’ Griffiths.
“We had some good things that we could call in those moments, and I felt perfectly comfortable calling it and perfectly a comfortable with us executing it,” Moore said.
Wallace finished the night six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylon Burton — last week’s standout against Mesquite Horn — rushed for just 72 yards and no touchdowns.
Defensively, the Bengals had two interceptions and multiple defensive stops that kept them in the game. But the offense sputtered and could not capitalize.
“Defensively, we played really well,” Moore said. “But we just gave up too many big plays. The explosive plays really killed us on the defensive side of the ball.
“The lack of explosive plays, the penalties, the turnovers. You name it, we did it on offense. I can’t believe it was that close, to be honest.”
On the night, Byrd was 13-38 with 138 passing yards and 54 rushing yards along with three touchdowns. He also had three interceptions.
“There were some technical things that we just didn’t do very well,” Moore said. “There’s some things we’ve got to clean up just from an execution standpoint, but I’ll tell you this — I was so proud of the way that he fought. I was proud of his toughness. I was proud of how he ran the ball.”
“That was a very giant step forward for him. I know we had three turnovers, but he’s better this week than he was last week.”