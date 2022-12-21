Braswell wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace (1) pulls in a pass over Guyer linebacker Blade Carver (8) during their game earlier this season. Wallace signed with Houston on Wednesday, when Braswell defensive back Dylan Smith inked with Oklahoma State.
Braswell had two players sign to play college football Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened for players across the nation.
Longtime stars Ja'Ryan Wallace and Dylan Smith inked with programs that will both be in the Big 12 Conference their freshman years.
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's breakdown of both signees below.
Dylan Smith, DB, Oklahoma State
Smith continued his familial connection to the Cowboys as he made a longtime commitment official in signing on Wednesday.
The three-star defensive back prospect will join his brother, Cam, who was a standout two-way contributor during his time with the Bengals before graduating after the 2020 season. Cam finished this regular season at Oklahoma State with 17 tackles and a pass breakup.
Dylan finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles (32 solo) along with four interceptions defensively. He added 16 catches for 248 yards and four touchdowns as a receiving threat on offense.
Ja'Ryan Wallace, WR, Houston
Wallace finished out his high school career with a bang.
Building on an all-area campaign in 2021, Wallace elevated his production even further with 50 catches for 1,125 yards and eight touchdowns as the Bengals' leading receiver. He'll look to build on that success with the Cougars.
The one-time Florida State commit received a non-committable offer from the Seminoles, leaving him to find another school ahead of the signing period. He found a match in Houston and will join a program on the rise that's headed to the Big 12 this offseason.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.