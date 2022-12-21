Ja'Ryan Wallace signs with Houston
Braswell wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace (1) pulls in a pass over Guyer linebacker Blade Carver (8) during their game earlier this season. Wallace signed with Houston on Wednesday, when Braswell defensive back Dylan Smith inked with Oklahoma State.

 Al Key/DRC

Braswell had two players sign to play college football Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened for players across the nation.

Longtime stars Ja'Ryan Wallace and Dylan Smith inked with programs that will both be in the Big 12 Conference their freshman years.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

