FRISCO — Within the first minute, Plano set the tone and the pace of Thursday night’s Class 6A Region I bi-district playoff game. The Lady Wildcats’ (17-5) pressure pounded Braswell, making every dribble difficult, with passes all the more arduous.
The Lady Bengals (10-8) tried to hang around in the first half, despite their shooting struggles, but went to halftime trailing 47-26. In the second half, though, Braswell went on a 17-2 run, cutting the deficit to nine, but it was too late. After a hard fought final quarter, Braswell lost to Plano 72-58 at Frisco Reedy High School.
“Coming out, our intensity wasn’t there, especially defensively,” Braswell head coach Lisa Williams said. “Turnovers [were a problem] too. We can’t dig ourselves in a hole and expect to come back on a good team like Plano. In the second half we came out with fight.”
Hectic may be a conservative description of the speed both teams played with early, but for the Lady Wildcats, it was their comfort zone. Quick drives, crisp cuts and precise passes usually led to baskets before the Lady Bengals’ defense could even get set.
Braswell had its own share of quick scores, but Plano’s defensive activity was too much in the first half. Eventually, the young Braswell team settled in and fought back, cutting the deficit to as low as 57-48 with just under seven minutes left in regulation.
“Everything Plano was getting was at the rim in the first half,” Williams said. “In the second half, I saw fight and I saw heart. I saw girls that wanted to win and they stepped up and turned up the defensive intensity, especially in transition.”
The Lady Bengals were led in scoring by junior TCU commit Alisa Williams who scored 26 points while making 13 of her 16 free throws on the night. Fellow junior Jazmyne Jackson scored 10 points in the first quarter to keep Braswell in the game and finished with 16 points, most of which came in the paint.
After an abbreviated non-district schedule due to the pandemic, it was a rollercoaster year for the Lady Bengals who were also in their first year as a 6A program. Looking forward, Williams sees the potential in her young team and knows the experience will show in future seasons.
“Not being able to play for three weeks in preseason hurt us, but we’re a young team with two freshmen starting, so we just have to get to work,” Williams said. “We have to get tougher, both physically and mentally. This is big girl basketball, so we’re going to have to step up.”