LITTLE ELM — A night of offensive struggles ultimately doomed Braswell on Friday in a 43-7 loss to Allen.
Some early missed opportunities on that side of the ball proved costly for the Bengals as they failed to take advantage of some crucial defensive stops that held the No. 9-ranked Eagles' offense in check early.
In the first half alone, Braswell came up with two fourth-down stops defensively — including one at its own five-yard line — along with holding the Eagles to a field goal after they had first-and-10 from the 11-yard line and later forced a fumble on a kickoff.
Some late touchdowns by Allen made the final score look worse than it often was for a Bengals defense that held its own for large portions of the game.
"I thought we played really good defensively," Braswell coach Cody Moore said. "We had two blocked punts, a turnover deep in our territory. There were a lot of short fields. We did a great job of holding them to field goals when we had an opportunity to."
The Bengals (2-3, 0-2 in district) could not score points on any of the drives directly after those key stops, though, and had a 61-yard touchdown pass called back for a holding penalty.
For the game, Braswell totaled its second-smallest offensive output of the season with 320 yards of total offense. The Bengals found minimal success on the ground with 56 rushing yards while missing starting running back Jaylon Burton for a second straight game due to injury.
Burton posted 399 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through the first three weeks of play.
The passing game did provide 264 yards, but no touchdowns as quarterback Keegan Byrd completed 19 of his 44 pass attempts with two interceptions. Wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace posted 12 catches for 164 yards in shouldering much of the offensive load.
The unit missed out on some key chances, though, which could have changed the game's complexion.
"We put ourselves in some binds, missed some big plays early on," Moore said. "Had a chance to score two touchdowns, had one called back. It's a whole different game if we're able to connect on some of those. We're going to see a whole lot of progress from last week to this week [when we watch film]."
The contest marked the Bengals' first district game at the new Carrico Stadium, named after local legend Bill Carrico. Neither team was able to score a point in the contest's opening quarter as they combined for three punts and two turnovers on downs.
The Eagles (4-1, 2-0 in district) were first on the scoreboard in the second quarter as Braswell attempted a punt deep in its own territory. A high snap on the punt try meant Byrd had to fall on the ball in the end zone for a safety just 13 seconds into the quarter to put Allen up 2-0.
The Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal on their ensuing drive as the Bengals' defense held firm in the red zone. Braswell went three-and-out on its next drive, though, and Allen marched down the field for its first touchdown on a 36-yard touchdown run to lead 12-0.
The Bengals answered with a touchdown of their own as wide receiver Jaiden Rooks ran in from seven yards out. A fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff gave Braswell a chance to grab more momentum, but it failed to do so and gave the Eagles prime field position after Byrd could not get off a punt and was tackled at the Bengals' own 20-yard line.
Allen quickly took advantage with a touchdown run from six yards out that set the halftime margin at 19-7.
The Eagles got going quickly in the second half after their first drive stalled, scoring a four-yard touchdown pass on their second drive to pull ahead 26-7. They tacked on a field goal early in the fourth quarter to lead by 22, then pulled ahead 36-7 shortly after on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Extending their scoring run to 24 unanswered points, the Eagles went up 43-7 with four minutes left in the game on a 57-yard touchdown pass to set the final margin.
Next up for Braswell is a road showdown with McKinney next Friday at 7 p.m. The Bengals are eyeing improvement with continued hope to turn things around from their three-game skid and make a push for the playoffs.
"We just have to keep plugging away," Moore said. "Have another good week of practice and we'll play another tough team next week.
"Just have to strap it up on Monday and get ready to go."